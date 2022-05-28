About this Course

10,911 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Data Mining Foundations and Practice Specialization
Intermediate Level

data science professionals or domain experts, some experience working with data

Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • B​y the end of this course, you will be able to identify the key components of the data mining pipeline ​and describe how they're related.

  • Y​ou will be able to identify particular challenges presented by each component of the data mining pipeline.

  • Y​ou will be able to apply techniques to address challenges in each component of the data mining pipeline.

Skills you will gain

  • Data Pre-Processing
  • Data Warehousing
  • data understanding
  • data mining pipeline
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Data Mining Foundations and Practice Specialization
Intermediate Level

data science professionals or domain experts, some experience working with data

Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Data Science from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Data Mining Pipeline

6 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 88 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Data Understanding

5 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 71 min)
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Data Preprocessing

5 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 77 min)
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Data Warehousing

5 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 54 min)

About the Data Mining Foundations and Practice Specialization

Data Mining Foundations and Practice

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder