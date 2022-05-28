About this Course

2,126 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Data Mining Foundations and Practice Specialization
Intermediate Level

data science professionals or domain experts, some experience working with data, completion of Data Mining Pipeline and Data Mining Methods

Approx. 38 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify the key components of and propose a real-world data mining project.

  • Design and develop real-world solutions across the full data mining pipeline.

  • Summarize and present the key findings of the data mining project.

  • Analyze the overall project process and identify possible improvements. 

Skills you will gain

  • data mining project design and development
  • data mining project formulation
  • data mining project summary and presentation
  • data mining project process analysis and improvement
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Data Mining Foundations and Practice Specialization
Intermediate Level

data science professionals or domain experts, some experience working with data, completion of Data Mining Pipeline and Data Mining Methods

Approx. 38 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Data Science from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Introduction to Data Mining Project

5 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 91 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

11 hours to complete

Project Proposal

11 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 60 min)
Week
3

Week 3

11 hours to complete

Project Checkpoint

11 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 50 min)
Week
4

Week 4

11 hours to complete

Project Final Report

11 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 51 min)

About the Data Mining Foundations and Practice Specialization

Data Mining Foundations and Practice

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder