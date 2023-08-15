The "Data Analysis Project" course empowers students to apply their knowledge and skills gained in this specialization to conduct a real-life data analysis project of their interest. Participants will explore various directions in data analysis, including supervised and unsupervised learning, regression, clustering, dimension reduction, association rules, and outlier detection. Throughout the modules, students will learn essential data analysis techniques and methodologies and embark on a journey from raw data to knowledge and intelligence. By completing the course, students will be proficient in data analysis, capable of applying their expertise in diverse projects and making data-driven decisions.
Data Analysis with Python Project
This course is part of Data Analysis with Python Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Define the scope and direction of a data analysis project, identifying appropriate techniques and methodologies for achieving project objectives.
Apply various classification and regression algorithms and implement cross-validation and ensemble techniques to enhance the performance of models.
Apply various clustering, dimension reduction association rule mining, and outlier detection algorithms for unsupervised learning models.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
1 assignment
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 7 modules in this course
In this first week, you will gain an overview of data analysis, understanding supervised and unsupervised learning directions. You will learn how to define the scope and direction of their data analysis project effectively.
What's included
1 reading
This week focuses on classification techniques, where you will explore Nearest Neighbors, Decision Trees, SVM, Naive Bayes, Logistic Regression, cross-validation, ensemble methods, and evaluation metrics.
What's included
1 reading
This week you will delve into regression techniques, including Simple Linear, Polynomial Linear, Linear with regularization, multivariate regression, cross-validation, ensemble methods, and evaluation metrics.
What's included
1 reading
This week introduces clustering techniques, including partitioning, hierarchical, density-based, and grid-based methods, for unsupervised pattern discovery.
What's included
1 reading
This week will focus on dimension reduction techniques, with a particular emphasis on Principal Component Analysis (PCA).
What's included
1 reading
This week focuses on a comprehensive case study where you will apply association rule mining and outlier detection techniques to solve a real-world problem.
What's included
1 reading
This final week focuses on outlier detection methods, including Zscore, IQR, OneClassSVM, Isolation Forest, DBSCAN, LOF, and contextual outliers.
What's included
2 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Data Analysis
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Data Analysis? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.