The "Classification Analysis" course provides you with a comprehensive understanding of one of the fundamental supervised learning methods, classification. You will explore various classifiers, including KNN, decision tree, support vector machine, naive bayes, and logistic regression, and learn how to evaluate their performance. Through tutorials and engaging case studies, you will gain hands-on experience and practice in applying classification techniques to real-world data analysis tasks.
Classification Analysis
This course is part of Data Analysis with Python Specialization
Taught in English
Understand the concept and significance of classification as a supervised learning method.
Identify and describe different classifiers, apply each classifier to perform binary and multiclass classification tasks on diverse datasets.
Evaluate the performance of classifiers, select and fine-tune classifiers based on dataset characteristics and learning requirements.
There are 6 modules in this course
This week provides an overview of classification as a supervised learning method. You will also learn the K-Nearest Neighbors (KNN) algorithm, understanding its principles and applications in classification tasks.
This week you will explore the Decision Tree algorithm, learning its structure, construction, and applications in classification problems.
This week focuses on the Support Vector Machine (SVM) algorithm, where you will grasp its principles and how it is used for classification.
This week will delve into two essential classifiers: Naive Bayes and Logistic Regression. You will gain insights into their assumptions, strengths, and applications.
This week you will learn how to evaluate the performance of classifiers using various metrics and visualization techniques.
In this final week, you will apply the knowledge and techniques learned throughout the course to solve a real-world classification problem through a comprehensive case study.
