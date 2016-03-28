About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Machine Learning Specialization
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Logistic Regression
  • Statistical Classification
  • Classification Algorithms
  • Decision Tree
Course 3 of 4 in the
Machine Learning Specialization
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Washington

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome!

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 27 min), 3 readings
3 hours to complete

Linear Classifiers & Logistic Regression

3 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 78 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Learning Linear Classifiers

3 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 83 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Overfitting & Regularization in Logistic Regression

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 66 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Decision Trees

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 47 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Preventing Overfitting in Decision Trees

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 40 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Handling Missing Data

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 25 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

About the Machine Learning Specialization

Machine Learning

