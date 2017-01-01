In the capstone, students will engage on a real world project requiring them to apply skills from the entire data science pipeline: preparing, organizing, and transforming data, constructing a model, and evaluating results. Through a collaboration with Coursolve, each Capstone project is associated with partner stakeholders who have a vested interest in your results and are eager to deploy them in practice. These projects will not be straightforward and the outcome is not prescribed -- you will need to tolerate ambiguity and negative results! But we believe the experience will be rewarding and will better prepare you for data science projects in practice.
This course is part of the Data Science at Scale Specialization
- Python Programming
- R Programming
- Data Analysis
- Data Wrangling
- Statistics
University of Washington
Founded in 1861, the University of Washington is one of the oldest state-supported institutions of higher education on the West Coast and is one of the preeminent research universities in the world.
Project A: Blight Fight
In this project, you will build a model to predict when a building is likely to be condemned. The data is real, the problem is real, and the impact is real.
Week 2: Derive a list of buildings
You are given sets of incidents with location information; you need to use some assumptions to group these incidents by location to identify specific buildings.
Week 3: Construct a training dataset
Construct a training set by associating each of your buildings with a ground truth label derived from the permit data.
Week 4: Train and evaluate a simple model
Use a trivial feature set to train and evaluate a simple model
An interesting problem to tackle. I really liked that you started with very raw data and needed to work on many cleaning methods. Good practice for real data science.
About the Data Science at Scale Specialization
Learn scalable data management, evaluate big data technologies, and design effective visualizations.
