About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Data Science at Scale Specialization
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Python Programming
  • R Programming
  • Data Analysis
  • Data Wrangling
  • Statistics
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Data Science at Scale Specialization
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Washington

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Project A: Blight Fight

1 hour to complete
2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Week 2: Derive a list of buildings

1 hour to complete
1 reading
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Week 3: Construct a training dataset

1 hour to complete
1 reading
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Week 4: Train and evaluate a simple model

1 hour to complete
1 reading

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DATA SCIENCE AT SCALE - CAPSTONE PROJECT

View all reviews

About the Data Science at Scale Specialization

Data Science at Scale

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder