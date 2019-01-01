Bill Howe is the Director of Research for Scalable Data Analytics at the UW eScience Institute and holds an Affiliate Assistant Professor appointment in Computer Science & Engineering, where he leads a group studying data management, analytics, and visualization systems for science applications. Howe has received awards from Microsoft Research and honors for papers in scientific data management, and serves on a number of program committees, organizing committees, and advisory boards in the area, including the advisory board of the Data Science certificate program at UW. He holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Portland State University and a Bachelor's degree in Industrial & Systems Engineering from Georgia Tech.