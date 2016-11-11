About this Course

1,872 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Data Science at Scale Specialization
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Data Science at Scale Specialization
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Washington

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Visualization

2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 49 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Privacy and Ethics

1 hour to complete
14 videos (Total 85 min)
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Reproducibility and Cloud Computing

5 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 71 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM COMMUNICATING DATA SCIENCE RESULTS

View all reviews

About the Data Science at Scale Specialization

Data Science at Scale

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder