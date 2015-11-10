About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Data Science at Scale Specialization
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Random Forest
  • Predictive Analytics
  • Machine Learning
  • R Programming
Course 2 of 4 in the
Data Science at Scale Specialization
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

University of Washington

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Practical Statistical Inference

2 hours to complete
28 videos (Total 121 min)
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Supervised Learning

3 hours to complete
26 videos (Total 111 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Optimization

1 hour to complete
11 videos (Total 41 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Unsupervised Learning

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min)

About the Data Science at Scale Specialization

Data Science at Scale

