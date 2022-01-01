Coursera Project Network
Random forest is a classification algorithm that is a collection of various decision trees. It is a classification algorithm that, with the combination of trees, helps increase the overall results. Random forest is used for classification and regression tasks and shows how many uncorrelated pieces can produce more accurate predictions than the individual ones.
Random forest is important to learn because it will help you advance in your data-related career. It will give you skills to perform more accurate tests and help you achieve results with a low prediction error. It is also important to learn random forest because it is widely used and helps you maintain the accuracy of large data even with missing variables. Learning random forest will save you time while providing better, more accurate results.
Some typical careers that use random forest are data scientists and analytic jobs. In these careers, you will use random forest to analyze data and come up with predictions based on the results. The data gathered and analyzed can be from many different areas. This can include medical data to predict diseases or illnesses, market data to predict sales, or use data to predict the number of cars rented by season, for example. In an analytic job and as a data scientist you will use random forest to come up with accurate predictions.
Online courses will help you learn about random forest because they will offer video lectures, readings, and examples to explain the material to you. These courses will give you the chance to practice and demonstrate your knowledge with various assignments or projects on different software. Online courses will also help you learn random forest by giving you the flexibility to study on your own time while having access to the material and experts that will guide you along the course.