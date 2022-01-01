About this Specialization

Algorithms are the heart of computer science, and the subject has countless practical applications as well as intellectual depth. This specialization is an introduction to algorithms for learners with at least a little programming experience. The specialization is rigorous but emphasizes the big picture and conceptual understanding over low-level implementation and mathematical details. After completing this specialization, you will be well-positioned to ace your technical interviews and speak fluently about algorithms with other programmers and computer scientists. About the instructor: Tim Roughgarden has been a professor in the Computer Science Department at Stanford University since 2004. He has taught and published extensively on the subject of algorithms and their applications.
Divide and Conquer, Sorting and Searching, and Randomized Algorithms

Graph Search, Shortest Paths, and Data Structures

Greedy Algorithms, Minimum Spanning Trees, and Dynamic Programming

Shortest Paths Revisited, NP-Complete Problems and What To Do About Them

Stanford University

