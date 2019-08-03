About this Course

Intermediate Level

Data Analysis with Python

Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Give examples of Machine Learning in various industries.

  • Outline the steps machine learning uses to solve problems.

  • Provide examples of various techniques used in machine learning.

  • Describe the Python libraries for Machine Learning.

Skills you will gain

  • Python Libraries
  • Machine Learning
  • regression
  • Hierarchical Clustering
  • K-Means Clustering

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction to Machine Learning

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min)
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Regression

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 51 min)
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Classification

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 82 min)
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Clustering

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 41 min)

