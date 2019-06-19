About this Course

188,475 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain the capstone project scenario and a problem that you will solve with location data.

  • Select a location data provider based on its features.

  • Demonstrate proficiency by creating a Jupyter Notebook for the capstone project and sharing it for peer review.

  • Describe the types of location data available in the Foursquare dataset.

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Methodology
  • Github
  • Jupyter Notebook
  • K-Means Clustering
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up87%(3,926 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Introduction

7 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 10 min), 1 reading, 8 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Exploratory Data Analysis (EDA)

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Interactive Visual Analytics and Dashboard

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Predictive Analysis (Classification)

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM APPLIED DATA SCIENCE CAPSTONE

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder