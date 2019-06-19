This capstone project course will give you a taste of what data scientists go through in real life when working with real datasets. You will assume the role of a Data Scientist working for a startup intending to compete with SpaceX, and in the process follow the Data Science methodology involving data collection, data wrangling, exploratory data analysis, data visualization, model development, model evaluation, and reporting your results to stakeholders.
Explain the capstone project scenario and a problem that you will solve with location data.
Select a location data provider based on its features.
Demonstrate proficiency by creating a Jupyter Notebook for the capstone project and sharing it for peer review.
Describe the types of location data available in the Foursquare dataset.
- Data Science
- Methodology
- Github
- Jupyter Notebook
- K-Means Clustering
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Introduction
In this capstone, we will predict if the Falcon 9 first stage will land successfully. SpaceX advertises Falcon 9 rocket launches on its website, with a cost of 62 million dollars; other providers cost upward of 165 million dollars each, much of the savings is because SpaceX can reuse the first stage. Therefore if we can determine if the first stage will land, we can determine the cost of a launch. This information can be used if an alternate company wants to bid against SpaceX for a rocket launch. In this module, you will be provided with an overview of the problem and the tools you need to complete the course.
Exploratory Data Analysis (EDA)
In this module, you will collect data on the Falcon 9 first-stage landings. You will use a RESTful API and web scraping. You will also convert the data into a dataframe and then perform some data wrangling.
Interactive Visual Analytics and Dashboard
In this module, you will build a dashboard to analyze launch records interactively with Plotly Dash. You will then build an interactive map to analyze the launch site proximity with Folium.
Predictive Analysis (Classification)
In this module, you will use machine learning to determine if the first stage of Falcon 9 will land successfully. You will split your data into training data and test data to find the best Hyperparameter for SVM, Classification Trees, and Logistic Regression. Then find the method that performs best using test data.
TOP REVIEWS FROM APPLIED DATA SCIENCE CAPSTONE
Overall a solid course. I wish there was a little more explanation of the code that was used but this capstone definitely pushed me to learn and get better. Thanks IBM and Coursera for the course!
Very difficult to manage the scope, but it is a self-learning process. Recommend extending the Capstone course another week or two, to encourage the students to go all in on their work.
This is a great course and lots of fun. But it is a big commitment and you need to take it seriously. To get the most out of this course you will need to spend at least 30 hours doing it.
It was a long marathon for me, it lasted about 6.5 months. It was a useful and well-prepared course. I would like to thank all the instructors one by one. Thanks to IBM and Coursera.
