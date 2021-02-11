About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Practical Data Science with MATLAB Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Predictive Modelling
  • Matlab
  • Machine Learning
  • Data Analysis
Course 4 of 4 in the
Practical Data Science with MATLAB Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

MathWorks

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Import and Explore the Data

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 15 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Create and Evaluate Features

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Apply Machine Learning

5 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Communicate Your Results

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min), 2 readings

About the Practical Data Science with MATLAB Specialization

Practical Data Science with MATLAB

