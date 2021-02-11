Like most subjects, practice makes perfect in Data Science. In the capstone project, you will apply the skills learned across courses in the Practical Data Science with MATLAB specialization to explore, process, analyze, and model data. You will choose your own pathway to answer key questions with the provided data.
- Data Science
- Predictive Modelling
- Matlab
- Machine Learning
- Data Analysis
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Import and Explore the Data
In this module you'll be introduced to the goals of the capstone project. You will complete the initial task of preparing a data set and performing an exploratory analysis.
Create and Evaluate Features
In this module you'll perform feature engineering. You'll create a response variable and investigate the relationships between features and the response variable.
Apply Machine Learning
In this module you will perform machine learning. You'll train and customize various models. Using validation data and common evaluation metrics you'll choose the most appropriate model for the problem.
Communicate Your Results
In this module, you'll learn a framework for creating a data science story and the importance of crafting your narrative for the intended audience, along with tips for creating meaningful visualizations.
I just loved this whole specialization. Thanks, Mathworks and all instructors for these awesome courses. One of the best in Coursera. Looking forward to Deep Learning, CNN courses next from you.
The capstone project gives full autonomy to the learner to execute the project in whichever way he deems good, which is a great learning step in the data science workflow
Very good course, but it requires a lot more of time dedication compared to the previous courses.
Very good course, it was a big challgenge to me. I learned so much. I am very happy
Do you find yourself in an industry or field that increasingly uses data to answer questions? Are you working with an overwhelming amount of data and need to make sense of it? Do you want to avoid becoming a full-time software developer or statistician to do meaningful tasks with your data?
