Do you find yourself in an industry or field that increasingly uses data to answer questions? Are you working with an overwhelming amount of data and need to make sense of it? Do you want to avoid becoming a full-time software developer or statistician to do meaningful tasks with your data? Completing this specialization will give you the skills and confidence you need to achieve practical results in Data Science quickly. Being able to visualize, analyze, and model data are some of the most in-demand career skills from fields ranging from healthcare, to the auto industry, to tech startups. This specialization assumes you have domain expertise in a technical field and some exposure to computational tools, such as spreadsheets. To be successful in completing the courses, you should have some background in basic statistics (histograms, averages, standard deviation, curve fitting, interpolation). Throughout this specialization, you will be using MATLAB. MATLAB is the go-to choice for millions of people working in engineering and science, and provides the capabilities you need to accomplish your data science tasks. You will be provided with free access to MATLAB for the duration of the specialization to complete your work.
Beginner Level
Approximately 5 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Exploratory Data Analysis with MATLAB

Data Processing and Feature Engineering with MATLAB

Predictive Modeling and Machine Learning with MATLAB

Data Science Project: MATLAB for the Real World

