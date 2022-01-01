- Data Analysis
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
- Matlab
- Feature Engineering
- Data Cleansing
- Machine Learning
- Predictive Modelling
- Data Science
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
You'll apply your new skills on several real-world examples including: analyzing costs associated with severe weather events, predicting flight delays, and building machine learning models. The final capstone project will provide you the opportunity to apply concepts from all the courses to gain insight from raw data and to build predictive models.
No prior experience required.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Exploratory Data Analysis with MATLAB
In this course, you will learn to think like a data scientist and ask questions of your data. You will use interactive features in MATLAB to extract subsets of data and to compute statistics on groups of related data. You will learn to use MATLAB to automatically generate code so you can learn syntax as you explore. You will also use interactive documents, called live scripts, to capture the steps of your analysis, communicate the results, and provide interactive controls allowing others to experiment by selecting groups of data.
Data Processing and Feature Engineering with MATLAB
In this course, you will build on the skills learned in Exploratory Data Analysis with MATLAB to lay the foundation required for predictive modeling. This intermediate-level course is useful to anyone who needs to combine data from multiple sources or times and has an interest in modeling.
Predictive Modeling and Machine Learning with MATLAB
In this course, you will build on the skills learned in Exploratory Data Analysis with MATLAB and Data Processing and Feature Engineering with MATLAB to increase your ability to harness the power of MATLAB to analyze data relevant to the work you do.
Data Science Project: MATLAB for the Real World
Like most subjects, practice makes perfect in Data Science. In the capstone project, you will apply the skills learned across courses in the Practical Data Science with MATLAB specialization to explore, process, analyze, and model data. You will choose your own pathway to answer key questions with the provided data.
Instructors
Offered by
MathWorks
Accelerating the pace of discovery, innovation, development, and learning in engineering and science.
