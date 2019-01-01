Maria Gavilan is a Senior Online Content Developer at MathWorks, where she helps creating engaging online learning experiences in courses using MATLAB and Simulink for a worldwide audience. She holds a MSc in Aerospace Engineering from Purdue University and a BSc in Physics from Universidad Nacional de Colombia. Prior to joining MathWorks, she worked supporting and training engineers using simulation software for aerodynamics, aeroacoustics and thermal management. Maria also volunteers in multiple events looking to increase the representation of women in science and engineering.