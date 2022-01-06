In this course, you will build on the skills learned in Exploratory Data Analysis with MATLAB to lay the foundation required for predictive modeling. This intermediate-level course is useful to anyone who needs to combine data from multiple sources or times and has an interest in modeling.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Surveying Your Data
In this module you'll apply the skills gained in Exploratory Data Analysis with MATLAB on a new dataset. You'll explore different types of distributions and calculate quantities like the skewness and interquartile range. You'll also learn about more types of plots for visualizing multi-dimensional data.
Organizing Your Data
In this module you'll learn to prepare data for analysis. Often data is not recorded as required. You'll learn to manipulate string variables to extract key information. You'll create a single datetime variable from date and time information spread across multiple columns in a table. You'll efficiently load and combine data from multiple files to create a final table for analysis.
Cleaning Your Data
In this module you'll clean messy data. Missing data, outliers, and variables with very different scales can obscure trends in the data. You'll find and address missing data and outliers in a data set. You'll compare variables with different scales by normalizing variables.
Finding Features that Matter
In this module you'll create new features to better understand your data. You'll evaluate features to determine if a feature is potentially useful for making predictions.
This is a great course from Matlab. It is very well designed and easy to follow. I could apply such big concepts with easiness and get a good understanding.
The course was easy to follow and the sections in the week 5 module showed some real life applications of the methods learnt throughout the course.
It was a valuable experience to attend this course. Through its five modules, I acquired a wide range of common and domain specific skills for cleaning and smoothing data and engineering features.
Big step up from the previous course but good introduction into data science, what it is and what MATLAB can do to help you get the most out of your analysis. Very good !
About the Practical Data Science with MATLAB Specialization
Do you find yourself in an industry or field that increasingly uses data to answer questions? Are you working with an overwhelming amount of data and need to make sense of it? Do you want to avoid becoming a full-time software developer or statistician to do meaningful tasks with your data?
