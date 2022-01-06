About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
Practical Data Science with MATLAB Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Feature Engineering
  • Matlab
  • Data Cleansing
Course 2 of 4 in the
Practical Data Science with MATLAB Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

MathWorks

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(1,109 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Surveying Your Data

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 46 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Organizing Your Data

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 34 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Cleaning Your Data

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 44 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Finding Features that Matter

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 35 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Practical Data Science with MATLAB Specialization

Practical Data Science with MATLAB

Frequently Asked Questions

