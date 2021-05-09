Welcome to Introduction to Data, Signal, and Image Analysis with MATLAB!
MATLAB is an extremely versatile programming language for data, signal, and image analysis tasks. This course provides an introduction on how to use MATLAB for data, signal, and image analysis. After completing the course, learners will understand how machine learning methods can be used in MATLAB for data classification and prediction; how to perform data visualization, including data visualization for high dimensional datasets; how to perform image processing and analysis methods, including image filtering and image segmentation; and how to perform common signal analysis tasks, including filter design and frequency analysis.