About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
MATLAB Programming for Engineers and Scientists Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learners will understand how signals, images, and data are represented and manipulated in MATLAB

  • Learners will gain experience with methods for data visualization, including high dimensional datasets in MATLAB

  • Learners will apply machine learning methods for data classification and prediction in MATLAB

  • Learners will learn essential signal frequency analysis and image processing methods in MATLAB

Vanderbilt University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

23 minutes to complete

Introduction

23 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

9 hours to complete

Data analysis in MATLAB

9 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 293 min)
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Signal Analysis in Matlab

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 228 min)
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Image Analysis in Matlab

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 186 min)

