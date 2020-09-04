Chevron Left
Welcome to Introduction to Data, Signal, and Image Analysis with MATLAB! MATLAB is an extremely versatile programming language for data, signal, and image analysis tasks. This course provides an introduction on how to use MATLAB for data, signal, and image analysis. After completing the course, learners will understand how machine learning methods can be used in MATLAB for data classification and prediction; how to perform data visualization, including data visualization for high dimensional datasets; how to perform image processing and analysis methods, including image filtering and image segmentation; and how to perform common signal analysis tasks, including filter design and frequency analysis....

SB

May 14, 2021

My main target was to get to know about image and audio processing and this course has given me the best basic knowledge to start studying in image and audio processing.

DM

Sep 24, 2021

It's a good approach for learning signal analysis and image processing using Matlab even if you don't have too much expertise in this subject.

By odile w

Sep 4, 2020

The course assessments are great. The feedback is helpful.

The instructor answers questions, fixes potential problems in a timely manner.

The videos are a mixed bag. It is obvious that the instructor took a long time/a lot of effort to make them. 1. they are way TOO LONG: 1h 30 minutes is not a good length for any instructional video. A good video is 15 to 20 minutes long. 2. In some of the videos, esp at the beginning, the instructor explains WHAT he is doing but not WHY. I would follow but not understand why I was doing what I was doing. 3. they are COMPLETE, i.e. if you listen, download and re-listen, you will get all you need. I highly recommend you download them and put your notes along side.

By Renny G R

Nov 19, 2020

Excelente curso. El profesor explica muy bien y los videos estan muy claros. Las taréas son bien dirigidas.

By Serkan K

Dec 30, 2020

Thank you so much for such an amazing course. Teacher is incredibly talented teacher. Your curriculum, assignments, hint and feedbacks were awesome. I admire the effort and sacrifice that put into course.

By Justin D

May 9, 2021

Most enjoyable course in the specialization. Thank you Dr. Noble for your time, clear instruction, and valuable problems/quizzes.

By MONICA K

Sep 11, 2020

This course is really good for basic understanding of image processing, signal and data analysis

By Thomas H

Dec 15, 2020

This course covers a range of data processing functionalities in Matlab and inspires curiosity for more. The videos are well set up, although pretty long at times. For each chapter there is a variety of quizzes and auto-graded assignments (the quizzes are mostly assignments as well which are to be solved with Matlab as a program or Matlab online). The guidance through these assignments is excellent, following the lectures and a little research outside makes them not too hard but still exciting. The same goes for the final project. Every single assignment is auto-graded, not peer-review stuff whatsoever, which is a big plus in my opinion. Overall chapeau for an awesome course!

By Joshua M

Sep 3, 2020

High quality, well presented course that really is a comprehensive introduction to data, signal and image analysis. The assessments are really cleverly designed to allow you to get some practice with the taught materials, as they are NOT peer reviewed and are instead marked automatically. This is great as you get immediate and useful feedback. I would highly recommend the course.

By Nicolas M

Dec 30, 2020

First of all, I want to thank Professor Jack Noble, for a wonderful course on data, signal and Image analysis, who made complex topics very easy to understand and guided us through the whole course, always helping with our question, a course 100% recommend for everyone who wants to get introduced, in data, signal, and image analysis.

By Daniel A V M

Sep 25, 2021

It's a good approach for learning signal analysis and image processing using Matlab even if you don't have too much expertise in this subject.

By Türker Ö

Feb 20, 2021

this course awesome! instructor, quizzes and more just awesome. Thank you for everything.

By Juan D B P

Feb 4, 2021

Great specialization, very vaired in topics and good level of explanation

By Natan F

Mar 24, 2021

Great course! and the interactive assignments are very comforatble

By Suraj V J

Dec 20, 2020

Excellent... Nice content!!!!

By Peter M

Feb 8, 2021

Very informative course!

By Martin A

Jan 24, 2021

Great practical exercise

By paul a O

Nov 26, 2020

Challenging yet worth it

By Amol K

Mar 6, 2021

Excellent !!!

By SHUBH P

Dec 30, 2020

Great Course

By Cristina P

Nov 17, 2020

Thank you

By Hanna, A A

Oct 27, 2020

THANKS

By Rafael R R L

Nov 21, 2020

nice

By Chris V

Feb 1, 2021

I'm satisfied enough with this course. Thank you for all the effort you put in Jack! Some parts like Data Analysis were a bit difficult for me to understand (cause I hadn't any experience in this domain before) but with your precise advises on the assignments I manage to make it through the end. I would like to thank everyone else who contributed in the creation of this course as well as the Vanderbilt University.

By Ariana A

Jan 29, 2021

I really liked the fact that the final project included knowledge of the data and image analysis modules and the focus on image analysis was really interesting. The codes provided by the teacher are very helpful. Great experience overall!

By Marcos E d C T

Dec 28, 2020

Teaches very important and useful subjects. The videos are excessively long, with considerable time wasted watching the instructor typing on the command window - it's hard to keep the focus and important points are easily missed/forgotten. I ended up loosing interest... Luckily the assignments are not complex, are very well explained and there are plenty of tips in the discussion forums, so passing is not a big challenge.

By Sunuk P

Dec 27, 2020

I'd appreciate it more if more thought went into the homework problem selection. Shorter video lectures would be appreciated too. Thank you.

