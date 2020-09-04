SB
May 14, 2021
My main target was to get to know about image and audio processing and this course has given me the best basic knowledge to start studying in image and audio processing.
DM
Sep 24, 2021
It's a good approach for learning signal analysis and image processing using Matlab even if you don't have too much expertise in this subject.
By odile w•
Sep 4, 2020
The course assessments are great. The feedback is helpful.
The instructor answers questions, fixes potential problems in a timely manner.
The videos are a mixed bag. It is obvious that the instructor took a long time/a lot of effort to make them. 1. they are way TOO LONG: 1h 30 minutes is not a good length for any instructional video. A good video is 15 to 20 minutes long. 2. In some of the videos, esp at the beginning, the instructor explains WHAT he is doing but not WHY. I would follow but not understand why I was doing what I was doing. 3. they are COMPLETE, i.e. if you listen, download and re-listen, you will get all you need. I highly recommend you download them and put your notes along side.
By Renny G R•
Nov 19, 2020
Excelente curso. El profesor explica muy bien y los videos estan muy claros. Las taréas son bien dirigidas.
By Serkan K•
Dec 30, 2020
Thank you so much for such an amazing course. Teacher is incredibly talented teacher. Your curriculum, assignments, hint and feedbacks were awesome. I admire the effort and sacrifice that put into course.
By Justin D•
May 9, 2021
Most enjoyable course in the specialization. Thank you Dr. Noble for your time, clear instruction, and valuable problems/quizzes.
By MONICA K•
Sep 11, 2020
This course is really good for basic understanding of image processing, signal and data analysis
By Thomas H•
Dec 15, 2020
This course covers a range of data processing functionalities in Matlab and inspires curiosity for more. The videos are well set up, although pretty long at times. For each chapter there is a variety of quizzes and auto-graded assignments (the quizzes are mostly assignments as well which are to be solved with Matlab as a program or Matlab online). The guidance through these assignments is excellent, following the lectures and a little research outside makes them not too hard but still exciting. The same goes for the final project. Every single assignment is auto-graded, not peer-review stuff whatsoever, which is a big plus in my opinion. Overall chapeau for an awesome course!
By Joshua M•
Sep 3, 2020
High quality, well presented course that really is a comprehensive introduction to data, signal and image analysis. The assessments are really cleverly designed to allow you to get some practice with the taught materials, as they are NOT peer reviewed and are instead marked automatically. This is great as you get immediate and useful feedback. I would highly recommend the course.
By Nicolas M•
Dec 30, 2020
First of all, I want to thank Professor Jack Noble, for a wonderful course on data, signal and Image analysis, who made complex topics very easy to understand and guided us through the whole course, always helping with our question, a course 100% recommend for everyone who wants to get introduced, in data, signal, and image analysis.
By Daniel A V M•
Sep 25, 2021
It's a good approach for learning signal analysis and image processing using Matlab even if you don't have too much expertise in this subject.
By Türker Ö•
Feb 20, 2021
this course awesome! instructor, quizzes and more just awesome. Thank you for everything.
By Juan D B P•
Feb 4, 2021
Great specialization, very vaired in topics and good level of explanation
By Natan F•
Mar 24, 2021
Great course! and the interactive assignments are very comforatble
By Suraj V J•
Dec 20, 2020
Excellent... Nice content!!!!
By Peter M•
Feb 8, 2021
Very informative course!
By Martin A•
Jan 24, 2021
Great practical exercise
By paul a O•
Nov 26, 2020
Challenging yet worth it
By Amol K•
Mar 6, 2021
Excellent !!!
By SHUBH P•
Dec 30, 2020
Great Course
By Cristina P•
Nov 17, 2020
Thank you
By Hanna, A A•
Oct 27, 2020
THANKS
By Rafael R R L•
Nov 21, 2020
nice
By Chris V•
Feb 1, 2021
I'm satisfied enough with this course. Thank you for all the effort you put in Jack! Some parts like Data Analysis were a bit difficult for me to understand (cause I hadn't any experience in this domain before) but with your precise advises on the assignments I manage to make it through the end. I would like to thank everyone else who contributed in the creation of this course as well as the Vanderbilt University.
By Ariana A•
Jan 29, 2021
I really liked the fact that the final project included knowledge of the data and image analysis modules and the focus on image analysis was really interesting. The codes provided by the teacher are very helpful. Great experience overall!
By Marcos E d C T•
Dec 28, 2020
Teaches very important and useful subjects. The videos are excessively long, with considerable time wasted watching the instructor typing on the command window - it's hard to keep the focus and important points are easily missed/forgotten. I ended up loosing interest... Luckily the assignments are not complex, are very well explained and there are plenty of tips in the discussion forums, so passing is not a big challenge.
By Sunuk P•
Dec 27, 2020
I'd appreciate it more if more thought went into the homework problem selection. Shorter video lectures would be appreciated too. Thank you.