About this Course

276,492 recent views

Learner Career Outcomes

19%

started a new career after completing these courses

19%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
MATLAB Programming for Engineers and Scientists Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 35 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will learn fundamental computer programming concepts such as variables, control structures, functions and many others.

  • You will learn about various data types and how to handle them in MATLAB.

  • You will learn the powerful support MATLAb provides for working with matrices.

  • You will learn about file input/output.

Skills you will gain

  • Computer Programming
  • Problem Solving
  • Matlab
  • Programming Language

Learner Career Outcomes

19%

started a new career after completing these courses

19%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
MATLAB Programming for Engineers and Scientists Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 35 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Vanderbilt University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(66,699 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Pages

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 3 readings
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

The MATLAB Environment

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 132 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Matrices and Operators

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 82 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Functions

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 50 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO PROGRAMMING WITH MATLAB

View all reviews

About the MATLAB Programming for Engineers and Scientists Specialization

MATLAB Programming for Engineers and Scientists

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder