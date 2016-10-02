SS
Jan 20, 2022
I would like to thank vanderbilt university for providing such a wonderful course and i am much impressed by the use of the basic matrices in each and every programming purpose.thank you again!!!!:)))
Jun 5, 2020
Instructor of this course Mike Fitzpatrick is a very good teacher who encourage students to do something new and interesting.\n\nI really enjoyed learning this course and learned new skills in MATLAB.
By Riccardo T•
Oct 2, 2016
Lessons are very good but the Assignments for the later weeks are way too hard for people with no math or programming experience.
By Steven M S•
May 27, 2018
First, I will say, I always love the opportunity to learn something, especially technology. So, I did like this course in that respect. However, that is about where it stops.
There are 2 reasons. First, the videos were just too boring. They need to possibly break the videos up more and integrate some exercises between them.
For the second reason, the best way I can explain it is with a simple comparison, comparing the videos, the problems, and the solutions. First, the problems. I liked them. They were challenging, on a scale from 1-10 (5 average, I would rank them at least a 7. But, I don't mind as long as I am being prepared for the problems.
Once I got the solutions, I noticed some inconsistencies, I believe. Not with the problems, but with the videos. For example, I noticed where they were calling for a function within a function for some solutions. Throughout the course, I don't remember being shown that on any of the videos. And, I'm seeing this on the solutions? How are we suppose to know we can do that or not. Some taking this course wouldn't even know that's been done in other languages before, thus not having any idea of it. And, if that's part of the solution, then I would think it would have been "hit hard" in the videos. That method, calling a function within a function, may have been mentioned in the videos, but to the extent that it should be coming up on the solutions?
That's what I believe I saw going on. Maybe a more "general" comparison, again, only a comparison. if I signed up for a Calc 1 class, the videos were no better than high school Algebra, but the solutions were to the level of Calc 3 or D.E. The videos need to be "stepped up" and the solutions need to be "stepped down". A better explanation of the problems could assist as well. For, in many of the problems, I was having difficulty in simply understanding what the problem was suppose to be doing. I was having to consult computer professionals to ask them what's going on with this problem, just in understanding the problem. And, I have a Masters Degree in Engineering. If you haven’t had Linear Algebra, you will probably struggle in this class. If you haven’t programmed before, you will probably struggle in this class. If you haven’t programmed before, you should be able to understand the videos fine (high school algebra). But, you will have great difficulty with the problems. There are probably better MATLAB courses out there.
By RACHIT P•
May 27, 2017
The solutions provided are not self explanatory. A separate video should be added to explain the solutions of the assignments. Also the assignments are all together different from the lessons taught.
By Chaitanya M•
Jul 20, 2017
It was a very involving course! Everything is taught by doing it practically. Assignments are really good and make you adept in what you learn the whole week. As far, the Best MOOC I've completed.
By Muthu K•
Sep 25, 2016
There is much more to MATLAB than what the course can cover. But It has definitely provided me with the necessary skills and confidence to use it in tackling the practical problems in the real world.
By Amardeep k•
Jun 18, 2019
Week 9 assignment should be little bit easy or else more information should be provided in the lecture. Overall I really enjoyed the course. It just build my foundation and rest depends on me. Thank you coursera for providing this course.
By mitesh s•
Apr 8, 2019
Very good course, it has some really mind blowing problem sets. I would suggest everyone to hit the problems with a blank mind, i found completely different ways to solve them, and that was amazing.
By Deleted A•
Jun 6, 2020
Instructor of this course Mike Fitzpatrick is a very good teacher who encourage students to do something new and interesting.
I really enjoyed learning this course and learned new skills in MATLAB.
By Vincent N•
Sep 26, 2016
This course was ultimately frustrating to take. There is a gap in the material presented and the skill set needed to complete the assignments. Using optional methods to complete this course, such as to use the textbook and forums, is too time consuming (deciphering a text book) or insulting (forum mentor responses).
To to solve the assignments, it usually involved trying to 1. refreshing yourself in math concepts not used by a beginner or non-mathematician, 2. deciphering what exactly the poorly written questions were asking, 3. scouring the textbook or internet for functions or strategies never covered in the lecture, 4. having snarky and unhelpful remarks by mentors.
The unprofessional behavior of the mentors was especially hard to handle. Even from the early week's lectures we learned about semantics, and how simple mistyping could lead to programming errors, so I wrongly assumed the mentors would understand that some of us would probably make simple errors. For example, in the final homework I had a simple mistake, but since we cannot show code, it led to more frustration and a mentor basically just saying "we covered this already." I'm well aware of what we covered, but if someone is stuck on a problem, there needs to be a much better way of helping that person. I did not want to write in the forums after my initial foray in the forum led one mentor to just tell me "your logic is wrong", and the spout the same simple strategies of the lecture that could not help on the complex assignment.
There probably will not be anything fixed with this course since it seems like it has been the same for years now. Please fix the questions, stop using Project Euler, and let people directly message code to mentors. Will probably save time rather than try to blindly (and frustratingly) explain code over and over again. Ultimately, I felt that unless someone either has previous experience in coding, or has no work to do other than to do this course, it still is not worth it to just obtain a certificate.
By Krunal M B•
Jun 24, 2020
By Zihua L•
Aug 31, 2017
I REALLY LOVE THIS COURSE!!! 20 days ago, I am not familiar about MATLAB, and one of my friend who is very good at using it and he recommended me to learn the course. I was so afraid of learning programming at the beginning but when I firstly wrote the function by myself, I felt extremely exhilarated! I really enjoy MATLAB! After I learned how to use debugger, it helps me a lot when I debug my function! To be honest, you really need to spend a lot time to complete quizzes after each lessons. Although some problems sets are difficult, they are absolutely interesting! I am thinking of the structures of function even when I was walking, eating or sleeping! There are many times that I thought of the problems when I slept and I programmed the function immediately when I waked up. Oops, I forget to say that I majored at biotechnology, so this course is friendly to naive learner.
Just do it! When you decide to learn it, I am sure you are definitely to 'open' yourself a new world! Thank you very much, @Paul. A very very very nice mentor! Really hope to see you in USA in the future!
I LOVE MATLAB!
By Amreek S•
Mar 8, 2017
Too many videos with repetitive content. Homework was much more complicated than the information given.
By Jorge V Z•
Jul 22, 2019
Excellent course!
If you are a beginner, this course is for you: you will learn programming in MATLAB.
If you already have some experience, this course is for you too: you will refresh many things you probably forgot about MATLAB.
By Rajat A•
Apr 19, 2020
wow this course is excellent, i done this course during the lockdown, and this helped me to pass out lockdown time. and this course further helps me in future , thanks to Akos Ledeczi and coursera .
By Abhinav K•
Jul 27, 2019
One of the best courses I have enrolled in. The instructor is simply great; the way he explains the concepts is effortless to understand. The lectures are fun. The assignments are quite useful to understand and grasp the topic thoroughly. They provide a plethora of coding assignments and tests throughout the courses. They are thus helping us revise what we had learned a couple of lectures back by applying the knowledge to write actual codes. Discussion in weely forums helps clear doubts. The fact that the staff is actively participating in the forums and providing assistance and hints to problems enhances the overall experience of taking up the course.
By abhishek s•
Jul 9, 2019
the course was very comprehensive and ideal for beginners to understand the basics of programming. the level of this course increases gradually. this course is a stepping stone for beginners to learn other programming languages comfortably
By Sanjeev S•
May 5, 2019
A very goo course. However, there is a very steep jump between the session levels and especially the final assignments. The final assignments are very interesting actually and practical. Would have been more helpful if some of the assignments in the individual sessions also had some practical problems thrown in to get the students better prepared.
By Kieron H•
Dec 4, 2017
The course videos are a highlight, with the instructor both authoritative and giving off a friendly aura.
However, the bulk of the course, the assignments, is atrocious, and was a real nightmare to slog through. The questions regularly require knowledge or techniques not covered elsewhere in the course, including some specialist Maths knowledge (this course assumes you have high level Maths, but this wasn't stated as a prerequisite going in). Most of the time the questions do not give any example function calls, and likewise the grader used for these assignments doesn't indicate what the answer it wants -is-, it just says the function was wrong. This led to a lot of frustration trying to discern what the question/grader wanted from me in the first place, rather than difficulty in figuring out how to actually make Matlab do what I needed.
Not only do a number of the questions assume you have advanced Mathematics knowledge, but a good number of them feel much more like Maths questions than programming questions. In these questions I spent all my time researching and figuring out mathematical formulae rather than learning anything about Matlab itself.
In short, I left this course drained and mostly relieved that it was finally over, with a poor impression of Matlab Online, and a feeling that I will be avoiding any further courses from Vanderbilt University.
By Ayush K S•
Jul 28, 2019
Awesome course!! Had a great time and experience programming with matlab. The assignments were really inquisitive and thought provoking. They helped a lot. Besides, the course materials and video lectures were just awesome to attend. They were designed keeping in mind that everyone is at the same level and is an absolute beginner in matlab. Just superb!! Will recommend to anyone who is an absolute beginner in matlab or programming world.
By Anuj T•
May 3, 2020
Very good course with extra-ordinary explanation. I was just zero in programming but with the help of this course now I am able to think like a programmer and able to solve advanced MATLAB problems.
By Harish K•
Aug 19, 2019
It was my first completed course in coursera and it is perfectly organised and is one best course for aspirants who want to learn MATLAB. Thanks to all the team who worked on building this course
By Prabhudutta•
Apr 29, 2016
Amazingly beautiful Lectures by Fitz.
Very nice modules. i have just started taking the lessons and its exactly what I expected it to be! If not, better!
By HUZEFA M•
Oct 7, 2019
I started this course without any background knowledge of MATLAB but special thanks to Fitzpatrick Sir for explaining each & every concept very nicely. As far as mine learning is concerned I would rate it around 75% & rest 25% depends on my practice. This course has definitely provided me with the necessary skills and confidence to use it in solving MATLAB problems. The syllabus has been amazingly designed.
One negative thing that I felt about this course was level of difficulty of last 2-3 weeks for a beginner. May be it's easy for a person who has some past experience of programming. As a suggestion I would like to have few solved assignments be explained in video lecture ( of high difficulty) instead of giving them as an assignment.
By Umesha P•
May 25, 2020
I appreciate that Professors Mike Fitzpatrick and Akos Ledeczi, took from zero to a great understanding of the basics concepts of MATLAB programming . Even though I am Civil Engineering background, I could able to understand and perform well in the assignments. They performed this course in a manner to explode our capabilities both in the programming as well as the troubleshooting process. I would like to thank both of them to made me to learn during this lock down period.
--- Umesha PK
By Rahaf•
Apr 26, 2019
This was an amazing course! I attended mainly because I needed to refresh my modest Matlab knowledge. It was a great help and the exercises were so much fun!! Thanks for such a great opportunity!