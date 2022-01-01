- Matlab
- Data Analysis
- Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
- Image Processing
- Computer Programming
- Problem Solving
- Programming Language
MATLAB Programming for Engineers and Scientists Specialization
From Zero to MATLAB Hero in Three Courses.. Gain a solid foundation in computer programming and become a MATLAB expert.
What you will learn
Computer programming in general and the MATLAB language in particular.
Advanced MATLAB features such as the App Designer, Live Scripts and Object-Oriented Programming.
Program efficiency and an introduction to algorithm complexity.
Image processing, data visualization and an introduction to machine learning.
Applied Learning Project
The Specialization includes two projects. The first one is the final project of the second course. It is about creating an object oriented application with a graphical user interface that visualizes COVID-19 related data from around the world. The second project is part of the third course and it focuses on image processing.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Programming with MATLAB
This course teaches computer programming to those with little to no previous experience. It uses the programming system and language called MATLAB to do so because it is easy to learn, versatile and very useful for engineers and other professionals. MATLAB is a special-purpose language that is an excellent choice for writing moderate-size programs that solve problems involving the manipulation of numbers. The design of the language makes it possible to write a powerful program in a few lines. The problems may be relatively complex, while the MATLAB programs that solve them are relatively simple: relative, that is, to the equivalent program written in a general-purpose language, such as C++ or Java. As a result, MATLAB is being used in a wide variety of domains from the natural sciences, through all disciplines of engineering, to finance, and beyond, and it is heavily used in industry. Hence, a solid background in MATLAB is an indispensable skill in today’s job market.
Mastering Programming with MATLAB
The course builds on the foundation laid by the first course of the Specialization called “Introduction to Programming with MATLAB.” It covers more advanced programming concepts such as recursion, vectorization, function handles, algorithm efficiency and others. At the same time, it presents many features that make MATLAB a powerful programming environment for engineering and scientific computing, such as its support for object oriented programming, the new user interface design environment and Live Scripts.
Introduction to Data, Signal, and Image Analysis with MATLAB
Welcome to Introduction to Data, Signal, and Image Analysis with MATLAB!
Akos LedecziProfessor of Computer Engineering, Computer Science and Electrical Engineering
Mike FitzpatrickProfessor Emeritus of Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Neurosurgery, and Radiology
Vanderbilt University
Vanderbilt University, located in Nashville, Tenn., is a private research university and medical center offering a full-range of undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees.
