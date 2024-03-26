Matlab and Simulink Basics is a meticulously crafted course offering a comprehensive introduction to Matlab's programming environment and Simulink's modeling capabilities. This course is tailored for individuals keen on bolstering their skills in these indispensable tools for engineering, science, and research domains. From laying down foundational concepts to delving into practical applications, participants will embark on a journey that hones their abilities to manipulate data, design models, and interpret results with Matlab and Simulink.
Matlab and Simulink Basics
Taught in English
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Identify basic features and capabilities of Matlab and Simulink.
Apply Matlab and Simulink tools to solve simple computational problems.
Analyze data using Matlab's advanced functions.
Design and simulate models in Simulink for various applications.
March 2024
4 assignments
There are 4 modules in this course
This module introduces users to the basics of Matlab, covering the interface, fundamental operations, basic programming concepts, intermediate features like data types and structures, functions and scripts, control flow, logical operations, and data visualization and analysis techniques.
10 videos4 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Module 2 focuses on advanced Matlab programming techniques, including handling complex data structures, scientific computing, and best practices for efficient code writing and optimization.
10 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
This module provides an introduction to Simulink, a graphical programming environment for modeling, simulating, and analyzing multidomain dynamical systems.
10 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Module 4 focuses on integrating Matlab and Simulink for combined applications, real-world projects, and a capstone project.
11 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
