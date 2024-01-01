I am a JAVA Trainer at Software Development Academy. I teach and mentor aspiring software developers and help them acquire the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the industry. I am also a PhD Student in Computer Science at the University of Latvia, where I research innovative applications of artificial intelligence and machine learning. I have over 7 years of professional experience as a developer, working with various technologies and frameworks such as Java, JavaScript, Linux, Flutter, and others. Previously, I was a Robotic Process Automation Developer at Rimi Baltic Group, designing and implementing automated solutions for business processes, improving efficiency and quality. I am passionate about learning new technologies and solving complex problems, and I strive to deliver high-quality, user-friendly products and services.