IoT-Based System Design: Foundations and Applications is a comprehensive course designed to provide learners with a solid understanding of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and their practical applications. Through a combination of theoretical learning and hands-on exercises, participants will explore the fundamental concepts, hardware components, software platforms, and real-world use cases of IoT systems. The course is structured to cater to learners ranging from beginners to those with intermediate-level knowledge in the field, offering a progressive learning experience that equips them with the skills needed to design, develop, and deploy IoT solutions across various industries.
IoT Based System Design: Foundations and Applications
Identify basic features and capabilities of IoT technologies and systems.
Apply IoT hardware and software in system design.
Analyze real-world IoT applications across different industries.
Design and simulate basic IoT models using learned concepts.
Module 1 provides a comprehensive introduction to IoT, covering fundamental concepts, components, architectures, hardware, connectivity, software, and platforms.
Module 2 focuses on designing and developing IoT systems, covering design considerations, development frameworks, and security and privacy aspects.
Module 3 explores practical applications of IoT across various sectors, including smart homes, healthcare, and industrial settings, providing insights into how IoT technologies are deployed to enhance efficiency and improve outcomes.
Module 4 explores emerging trends in IoT, guides participants in building IoT projects, and discusses the future of IoT, preparing them for upcoming challenges and opportunities in the field.
