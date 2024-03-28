Starweaver
IoT Based System Design: Foundations and Applications
IoT Based System Design: Foundations and Applications

Taught in English

Karlis Zars

Instructor: Karlis Zars

5 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
What you'll learn

  • Identify basic features and capabilities of IoT technologies and systems.

  • Apply IoT hardware and software in system design.

  • Analyze real-world IoT applications across different industries.

  • Design and simulate basic IoT models using learned concepts.

March 2024

Assessments

4 assignments

There are 4 modules in this course

Module 1 provides a comprehensive introduction to IoT, covering fundamental concepts, components, architectures, hardware, connectivity, software, and platforms.

10 videos4 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Module 2 focuses on designing and developing IoT systems, covering design considerations, development frameworks, and security and privacy aspects.

10 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Module 3 explores practical applications of IoT across various sectors, including smart homes, healthcare, and industrial settings, providing insights into how IoT technologies are deployed to enhance efficiency and improve outcomes.

10 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Module 4 explores emerging trends in IoT, guides participants in building IoT projects, and discusses the future of IoT, preparing them for upcoming challenges and opportunities in the field.

11 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Karlis Zars
Starweaver
3 Courses884 learners

Starweaver

