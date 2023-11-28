LearnQuest
Advanced IoT Systems Integration and Industrial Applications
Advanced IoT Systems Integration and Industrial Applications

This course is part of IoT Systems and Industrial Applications with Design Thinking Specialization

Taught in English

Pablo Puig

Instructor: Pablo Puig

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

14 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

November 2023

Assessments

10 quizzes

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

14 hours (approximately)
This course is part of the IoT Systems and Industrial Applications with Design Thinking Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
There are 3 modules in this course

This module covers edge computing in IoT systems, its advantages, and challenges in industrial applications. Learners will gain knowledge in advanced data analytics techniques to process IoT data with hands-on experience and make data-driven decisions for improved efficiency and performance.

What's included

12 videos7 readings4 quizzes2 discussion prompts2 plugins

This module teaches learners to secure IoT systems in industrial contexts. It covers risk identification, best practices for devices and networks, regulatory compliance, and creating security plans. By the end, learners will adeptly manage IoT security and compliance for industrial applications.

What's included

6 videos4 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt2 plugins

This module is designed to provide learners with a deep understanding of integrating IoT, robotics, and automation in industrial contexts. Through targeted lessons, participants will learn to harmonize these technologies effectively and assess their impact on productivity. By mastering IoT-driven automation, learners will gain the skills to create customized solutions that leverage robotics, paving the way for advanced industrial applications.

What's included

7 videos4 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt2 plugins

Instructor

Pablo Puig
LearnQuest
3 Courses793 learners

Offered by

LearnQuest

