Welcome to the transformative journey into Advanced IoT Systems Integration and Industrial Applications! In this course, we'll delve into cutting-edge topics that go beyond the basics, covering advanced topics such as edge computing, analytics, security, and fusion of IoT with robotics and automation technologies.
There are 3 modules in this course
This module covers edge computing in IoT systems, its advantages, and challenges in industrial applications. Learners will gain knowledge in advanced data analytics techniques to process IoT data with hands-on experience and make data-driven decisions for improved efficiency and performance.
12 videos7 readings4 quizzes2 discussion prompts2 plugins
This module teaches learners to secure IoT systems in industrial contexts. It covers risk identification, best practices for devices and networks, regulatory compliance, and creating security plans. By the end, learners will adeptly manage IoT security and compliance for industrial applications.
6 videos4 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt2 plugins
This module is designed to provide learners with a deep understanding of integrating IoT, robotics, and automation in industrial contexts. Through targeted lessons, participants will learn to harmonize these technologies effectively and assess their impact on productivity. By mastering IoT-driven automation, learners will gain the skills to create customized solutions that leverage robotics, paving the way for advanced industrial applications.
7 videos4 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt2 plugins
