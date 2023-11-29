LearnQuest
IoT Systems and Industrial Applications with Design Thinking Specialization
LearnQuest

IoT Systems and Industrial Applications with Design Thinking Specialization

Integrate IoT Systems with Industrial Automation. Use design thinking to make IoT work for Industrial Applications.

Taught in English

Pablo Puig

Instructor: Pablo Puig

Foundations of IoT Systems and Industrial Automation

Course 113 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Systems Design
Category: Automation Concepts
Category: Data Management
Category: IoT Fundamentals
Category: IoT Security

Design Thinking for Human-Centered IoT Solutions

Course 215 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Usability Testing
Category: Ideation and Prototyping
Category: Problem Definition
Category: Empathy and User Research
Category: User-Centric Design

Advanced IoT Systems Integration and Industrial Applications

Course 314 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Advanced Data Analytics
Category: Integration with Robotics
Category: Edge Computing
Category: IoT Integration
Category: Security and compliance

Instructor

Pablo Puig
LearnQuest
3 Courses805 learners

LearnQuest

