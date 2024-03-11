Applied Industrial Internet of Things

Today, there exists a changing paradigm for every organization towards Digital Transformation in alignment with rapid growth of Industrial Automation. As automation impacts the business-returns directly, every organization, be it Designing, Manufacturing, Assembling or Logistics sector, sincerely is getting transformed as Digital Industries. The major objective of this course is to equip learners with advanced technical process of Data Collection in such Digital Industries. Thus, comprehensive course on “Applied Industrial IoT” provides a deep dive into the evolution of industrialization, from the phases of the Industrial Revolution to the transformative landscape of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). The course begins with a historical review of industrial evolution, understanding core IIoT concepts, and dissecting the drivers, benefits, and challenges of IoT through real-world examples like Dam Water Level Monitoring and STP Monitoring. Next, the course delves into Solar Plant Management, Utility Monitoring in Railways, and a detailed breakdown of IIoT Architecture components. Engagements for learners include hands-on experiences with Annunciator Monitoring and Dairy Product Processing. The course makes the learners understand sensor fundamentals, types, and selection criteria. The course also explores applications in Pharma, Electricity distribution, and Energy Measurement. Practical demonstrations on Machine Status highlight real-world relevance, explore Edge Computing intricacies, Gateway types, and configurations. Practical insights are gained through Packaging, Bottle Manufacturing, and demonstrations on Pulse counting and Video Analytics. Grasp IoT Connectivity, Wireless Protocols, and witness an IIoT example with a Wheel Loader. Real-world applications in the course include Automotive Component Casting, Diesel Generators Monitoring, Aerospace Parts Manufacturing, and Bulk Milk Cooler Monitoring. Finally, the course caps off with IIoT Security Concerns and a case study on an IoT Connected Workplace Solution.
Applied Industrial Internet of Things
This course is part of Intelligent Digital Factories Specialization
Taught in English
There are 5 modules in this course
The module describes about: The historical journey of industrialization, exploring innovations and societal impacts across distinct phases; Essentials of Industrial IoT concepts and their transformative role in industrial processes; Possible drivers, benefits, and challenges influencing the widespread adoption of IoT across diverse industries; Hands-on examples of IoT applications across industries, guided by an instructor for a practical learning experience.
The module describes about: The dynamics of solar plant management, covering crucial aspects of effective operation and maintenance; Pivotal role of IIoT in enhancing utility monitoring within the railway sector; Demonstration on panel boxes, providing practical insights into their role and functionality in industrial settings; The intricacies of temperature monitoring systems, understanding their significance in various industrial applications; The layers of IIoT architecture by participating in a comprehensive, multi-part series focusing on the various components that constitute its framework.
The module elaborates about: Basics of sensors in an engaging learning series, covering fundamental principles and setting the groundwork for advanced sensor applications; Various types of sensors and the criteria for selecting the right sensor for specific applications through comprehensive sessions and practical guidance; Reinforcing fundamental sensor concepts and addressing key principles critical for sensor integration; A spectrum of sensor technologies, including thermal, pressure, shear, photo, electrical, magnetic, and mechanical sensors along with Industry-specific applications of sensors
The module elaborates about: The nuances of edge computing, covering key concepts and applications relevant to contemporary industrial settings; The diverse types and features of gateways in industrial IoT landscapes; Overview of edge computing, emphasizing its significance in industrial scenarios, and gaining insights into real-world applications; Selection, configuration, and analysis of IoT gateways, explore hands-on experience in optimizing these critical components for industrial settings.
The module elaborates about: The diverse landscape of IIoT connectivity, examining wireless long-range protocols, real-world examples in a wheel loader, and the overall platform architecture; IIoT security concerns, including device security, access management, and data protection in industrial applications; On-off time measurement, showcasing the application of IIoT in monitoring and optimizing industrial processes; Types of server architecture, data architecture, data ingestion, and stream processing in IIoT solutions.
