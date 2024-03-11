L&T EduTech
Applied Industrial Internet of Things
Applied Industrial Internet of Things

Taught in English

Subject Matter Expert

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

13 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

There are 5 modules in this course

The module describes about: The historical journey of industrialization, exploring innovations and societal impacts across distinct phases; Essentials of Industrial IoT concepts and their transformative role in industrial processes; Possible drivers, benefits, and challenges influencing the widespread adoption of IoT across diverse industries; Hands-on examples of IoT applications across industries, guided by an instructor for a practical learning experience.

The module describes about: The dynamics of solar plant management, covering crucial aspects of effective operation and maintenance; Pivotal role of IIoT in enhancing utility monitoring within the railway sector; Demonstration on panel boxes, providing practical insights into their role and functionality in industrial settings; The intricacies of temperature monitoring systems, understanding their significance in various industrial applications; The layers of IIoT architecture by participating in a comprehensive, multi-part series focusing on the various components that constitute its framework.

The module elaborates about: Basics of sensors in an engaging learning series, covering fundamental principles and setting the groundwork for advanced sensor applications; Various types of sensors and the criteria for selecting the right sensor for specific applications through comprehensive sessions and practical guidance; Reinforcing fundamental sensor concepts and addressing key principles critical for sensor integration; A spectrum of sensor technologies, including thermal, pressure, shear, photo, electrical, magnetic, and mechanical sensors along with Industry-specific applications of sensors

The module elaborates about: The nuances of edge computing, covering key concepts and applications relevant to contemporary industrial settings; The diverse types and features of gateways in industrial IoT landscapes; Overview of edge computing, emphasizing its significance in industrial scenarios, and gaining insights into real-world applications; Selection, configuration, and analysis of IoT gateways, explore hands-on experience in optimizing these critical components for industrial settings.

The module elaborates about: The diverse landscape of IIoT connectivity, examining wireless long-range protocols, real-world examples in a wheel loader, and the overall platform architecture; IIoT security concerns, including device security, access management, and data protection in industrial applications; On-off time measurement, showcasing the application of IIoT in monitoring and optimizing industrial processes; Types of server architecture, data architecture, data ingestion, and stream processing in IIoT solutions.

Subject Matter Expert
L&T EduTech
