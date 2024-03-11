L&T EduTech
Microcontroller and Industrial Applications
L&T EduTech

Microcontroller and Industrial Applications

This course is part of Intelligent Digital Factories Specialization

Taught in English

Subject Matter Expert

Instructor: Subject Matter Expert

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

13 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Recently updated!

March 2024

Assessments

6 assignments

There are 6 modules in this course

The module describes about : The need for Microcontrollers in real-life applications; Overview of 8051 Microcontroller; The detailed Pin diagram and hardware architecture of 8051 Microcontroller; The memory models and I/O provisions in 8051 Microcontroller; A simulator sample for 8051 Microcontroller

The module describes about: Memory interfacing models; Timers and Counters features in 8051 Microcontroller; Serial I/O interfacing options in 8051 Microcontroller; Interrupt features of 8051 and Instruction Set Architecture options of Data transfer and Logical instructions applicable in 8051 Microcontroller

The module elaborates about: Arithmetic and conditional operations in 8051; Subroutine models in 8051 Microcontroller; Programming of interrupts, Timers and Counters in 8051; I/O Ports programming models of 8051

The module elaborates about: External I/O like Keyboards, displays etc., in 8051; Typical ADC interfaces in 8051 Microcontroller; Serial I/O connectors in 8051; 8255 PPI configuration in 8051

The module elaborates about: Hardware Development boards Arduino UNO and ESP 8266; Arduino IDE and its features; Development of different applications like SPMS, Inventory control and Air Quality Monitoring using above boards

The module elaborates about: Hardware Development boards ESP 32; Development of applications like line follower, Obstacle sensing, Object counting using ESP32

Instructor

Subject Matter Expert
L&T EduTech
15 Courses15,617 learners

L&T EduTech

