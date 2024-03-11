Today, there exists a changing paradigm for every organization towards Digital Transformation in alignment with rapid growth of Industrial Automation. As automation impacts the business-returns directly, every organization, be it Designing, Manufacturing, Assembling or Logistics sector, sincerely is getting transformed as Digital Industries. One of the key elements underneath this transformation is, the evaluation of multi-featured, high speed, tiny microcontrollers. The global Microcontroller market estimate is with 7.6% CAGR during 2021-2023.This in turn is creating a large job space for Engineering community in the next decade in Digital Transformation domain. The major objective of this course is to equip learners towards such job space of Engineers. Thus, this course on ‘Microcontrollers and Industrial Applications’ has been designed with a clear vision and roadmap with fundamentals of Microcontrollers, methodologies for Designing microcontrollers, exploratory skill in Application-specific embedded boards and real time industrial applications. The concepts of the course are weaved with perfect demonstrations through digital platform along with use cases, which provide complete learner engagement. The course also provides an experiential knowledge and skill about embedded development boards and Integrated Development Environment (IDE) tool. The learners will be guided with a multi-purpose development boards which are preferred in Industrial applications. The pedagogy followed in the course is making learners to get a good insight about the demos and their creativity will be kindled. The in-course discussion prompt of the course, promote the learner to develop creative embedded solution for real-world applications.
Microcontroller and Industrial Applications
This course is part of Intelligent Digital Factories Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
March 2024
6 assignments
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 6 modules in this course
The module describes about : The need for Microcontrollers in real-life applications; Overview of 8051 Microcontroller; The detailed Pin diagram and hardware architecture of 8051 Microcontroller; The memory models and I/O provisions in 8051 Microcontroller; A simulator sample for 8051 Microcontroller
What's included
19 videos2 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt
The module describes about: Memory interfacing models; Timers and Counters features in 8051 Microcontroller; Serial I/O interfacing options in 8051 Microcontroller; Interrupt features of 8051 and Instruction Set Architecture options of Data transfer and Logical instructions applicable in 8051 Microcontroller
What's included
17 videos1 assignment
The module elaborates about: Arithmetic and conditional operations in 8051; Subroutine models in 8051 Microcontroller; Programming of interrupts, Timers and Counters in 8051; I/O Ports programming models of 8051
What's included
20 videos1 assignment
The module elaborates about: External I/O like Keyboards, displays etc., in 8051; Typical ADC interfaces in 8051 Microcontroller; Serial I/O connectors in 8051; 8255 PPI configuration in 8051
What's included
16 videos1 assignment
The module elaborates about: Hardware Development boards Arduino UNO and ESP 8266; Arduino IDE and its features; Development of different applications like SPMS, Inventory control and Air Quality Monitoring using above boards
What's included
13 videos1 assignment
The module elaborates about: Hardware Development boards ESP 32; Development of applications like line follower, Obstacle sensing, Object counting using ESP32
What's included
9 videos1 assignment
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Support and Operations
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Support and Operations? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.