VLSI chip design with CPS for Industrial Applications Specialization
Transform Industry with CPS and Embedded Systems. Master CPS design using ARM processors, Embedded C, and Micro Python for real-time data processing and cybersecurity

What you'll learn

  • Learn CPS with ARM processors and Embedded C for industrial applications, gaining practical insights into designing and implementing CPS components

  • Master CPS design with ARM Core using Micro Python for industries, gaining practical skills in ARM processors, Micro Python programming

  • Master CPS applications for Mechatronics, Healthcare, EV, and Robotics, ECU functionalities, diagnostics, EV control, and robotic arm automation

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Design of CPS with ARM processor using Embedded C

Category: Proficiency in Embedded C
Category: Interfacing Sensors with ARM Cortex Processors

CPS Design with ARM Core using MicroPython for Industries

Category: Proficiency in Embedded C
Category: Basic Proficiency in Micro Python
Category: IoT applications
Category: IoT Applications
Category: Interfacing Sensors with ARM Cortex Processors

CPS Design for Mechatronics, Healthcare, EV & Robotics

Category: Robotics
Category: Automotive Mechatronics
Category: IoT applications
Category: Electric Vehicles

Subject Matter Expert
L&T EduTech
L&T EduTech

