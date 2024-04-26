CPS solution for Industries

This course is meant for Mechanical, Manufacturing, and Mechatronics students, as well as aspiring Engineers and technologist. You will go on an exploration and hands-on learning adventure, gaining valuable insights and practical skills in innovative technology.
In our first module, "Demystifying Cyber-Physical Systems," you will lay a solid foundation by looking into several facets of CPS. This subject is designed to offer you with a comprehensive grasp of the interdisciplinary nature of CPS, ranging from embedded processors to wireless communication, cybersecurity, and cloud-edge computing. Continuing to our second module, "Demo on Design and Development of CPS Components in Industrial Sensors and Control using Embedded C - Part 1," you will be immersed in the fascinating world of industrial sensors and controls. With hands-on experience with the STM32F103F ARM Cortex processor and STM Cube IDE, you'll learn how to interface sensors such as OLED, Humidity & Temperature Sensor, Ultrasonic Distance Sensor, and Hall Effect Sensor with the ARM Cortex processor, gaining valuable skills for implementing CPS components in industrial sensor applications. Our learning journey proceeds with our third session, "Demo on Design and Development of CPS Components in Industrial Sensors and Control Using Embedded C - Part 2." In this section, you will go deeper into practical applications, learning how to interface sound, current, voltage, soil moisture, tilt, and touch sensors with an ARM Cortex processor. Through hands-on demonstrations and Embedded C programming, you will gain a better grasp of sensor integration and control techniques for industrial CPS applications. Transitioning to our fourth module, you will explore the "Design and Development of a 5-Degree Freedom Robotic Arm for Industrial Automation within the context of CPS." This module covers fundamental aspects of 5-DOF, including pneumatic and hydraulic systems, control of solenoid valves through microcontrollers, and the Hartenberg Principle. Hands-on experiences with Arduino Nano, servo motors, and Simulink simulation will further enhance your skills in robotic arm assembly and testing. By the end of this course, you will emerge equipped with in-demand skills in CPS, industrial automation, and sensor integration, ready to tackle real-world challenges in the exciting field of digital manufacturing and Industry 4.0.