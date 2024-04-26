L&T EduTech
Digital Manufacturing: Introduction and Smart Design
Digital Manufacturing: Introduction and Smart Design

Taught in English

There are 3 modules in this course

Digital Manufacturing revolutionizes industry with streamlined processes driven by digital transformation, emphasizing efficiency and innovation. Key dimensions include the Digital Thread for lifecycle connectivity, a reinvented value chain, and Smart Factory integration of IoT, AI, and analytics. This transformation demands a robust digital infrastructure to overcome challenges like data interoperability and upskilling, promising enhanced efficiency, quality, and competitiveness.

19 videos1 assignment

"Industry 4.0 revolutionizes manufacturing through digital integration, marking the fourth industrial revolution with smart, interconnected systems. Key components include cyber-physical systems, IoT, and AI, fostering adaptable production environments. With real-time connectivity and digital twins, Industry 4.0 ensures efficient, validated processes, advancing towards intelligent, flexible manufacturing systems."

18 videos1 assignment

"Smart Design and Manufacturing Technology revolutionize Digital Manufacturing, integrating CAD/CAM for efficient design-to-production processes. Computer-Aided Geometric Modelling Systems enable intricate shapes, while simulation tools like Finite Element Analysis ensure performance and safety standards. Automation enhances efficiency and accuracy, shaping a connected, precise future in manufacturing."

17 videos1 assignment

