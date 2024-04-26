This course has been created for Mechanical, Manufacturing, and Mechatronics Engineers. The "Digital Manufacturing and Industry 4.0" course is intended for those who want to comprehend and navigate the transformative concepts and technologies that shape modern Industry. Throughout this course, participants will learn about the fundamental principles of digital manufacturing, the path to Industry 4.0, and the emerging technology that drives smart design and production processes through three modules.
Digital Manufacturing: Introduction and Smart Design
- Ability to use Computer-Aided Design and Manufacturing (CAD/CAM) principles to improve digital Design and Manufacturing
- Understanding the value of a digital infrastructure and cybersecurity measures
- Understand the factors driving digital change in Manufacturing
- Understand essential concepts such as Digital Thread, Digital Twin, and Industry 4.0 design principles
- Expertise in evaluating and improving production processes with advanced technology
There are 3 modules in this course
Digital Manufacturing revolutionizes industry with streamlined processes driven by digital transformation, emphasizing efficiency and innovation. Key dimensions include the Digital Thread for lifecycle connectivity, a reinvented value chain, and Smart Factory integration of IoT, AI, and analytics. This transformation demands a robust digital infrastructure to overcome challenges like data interoperability and upskilling, promising enhanced efficiency, quality, and competitiveness.
"Industry 4.0 revolutionizes manufacturing through digital integration, marking the fourth industrial revolution with smart, interconnected systems. Key components include cyber-physical systems, IoT, and AI, fostering adaptable production environments. With real-time connectivity and digital twins, Industry 4.0 ensures efficient, validated processes, advancing towards intelligent, flexible manufacturing systems."
"Smart Design and Manufacturing Technology revolutionize Digital Manufacturing, integrating CAD/CAM for efficient design-to-production processes. Computer-Aided Geometric Modelling Systems enable intricate shapes, while simulation tools like Finite Element Analysis ensure performance and safety standards. Automation enhances efficiency and accuracy, shaping a connected, precise future in manufacturing."
