Industry 4.0: PLM, Value Chain, and Smart Factory
Industry 4.0: PLM, Value Chain, and Smart Factory

There are 3 modules in this course

Product Life Cycle Management (PLM) and Value Chain Management (VCM) converge to revolutionize Digital Manufacturing, facilitating seamless coordination across product phases and supply chain operations. PLM serves as the cornerstone, orchestrating design, engineering, and manufacturing processes with digital innovations like AI and IoT enhancing efficiency. Integration with ERP systems fosters real-time data sharing, optimizing decision-making and promoting competitiveness in Industry 4.0.

14 videos1 assignment

Digital Manufacturing revolutionizes the manufacturing workflow with automation and advanced technologies like RPA and digital twins, enhancing efficiency and quality management. Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and machine health monitoring further optimize material handling and equipment maintenance, ensuring operational continuity and efficiency. Manufacturing analytics and smart material flow enable data-driven decision-making and real-time tracking, while mobile applications enhance flexibility and accessibility, shaping a more intelligent and responsive production environment.

12 videos1 assignment

The Smart Factory revolutionizes manufacturing with advanced connectivity and technology, enhancing efficiency and agility. Through the Connected Factory, IIoT enables seamless integration and real-time data exchange, while Smart Energy Management and predictive maintenance optimize operations and sustainability. Industrial Remote Monitoring extends operational oversight beyond physical boundaries, ensuring continuity and rapid response, while augmented reality enhances visualization and maintenance procedures, shaping a more efficient and innovative manufacturing landscape.

14 videos1 assignment

