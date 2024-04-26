This course is designed for Mechanical, Manufacturing, and Mechatronics Engineers. Throughout the course, students will obtain an extensive understanding of Product Life Cycle and Value Chain Management, Manufacturing Workflow, and integration into the Smart Factory concept. Participants will gain a holistic understanding of how these elements collaborate to revolutionize traditional production methods, driving us towards a more connected, efficient, and intelligent future.
Industry 4.0: PLM, Value Chain, and Smart Factory
Taught in English
- Understanding of Manufacturing Workflow and integration into the Smart Factory concept
- Understand the Manufacturing processes using advanced technologies like IoT and Computer-Aided Technology
- Experience with in real-time data exchange, collaboration, and decision-making through ERP integration.
- Familiarity with Industry 4.0 technologies such as Robotics, AGVs, IIoT, and predictive maintenance
- Proficiency in Product Life Cycle and Value Chain Management concepts
April 2024
3 assignments
There are 3 modules in this course
Product Life Cycle Management (PLM) and Value Chain Management (VCM) converge to revolutionize Digital Manufacturing, facilitating seamless coordination across product phases and supply chain operations. PLM serves as the cornerstone, orchestrating design, engineering, and manufacturing processes with digital innovations like AI and IoT enhancing efficiency. Integration with ERP systems fosters real-time data sharing, optimizing decision-making and promoting competitiveness in Industry 4.0.
14 videos1 assignment
Digital Manufacturing revolutionizes the manufacturing workflow with automation and advanced technologies like RPA and digital twins, enhancing efficiency and quality management. Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and machine health monitoring further optimize material handling and equipment maintenance, ensuring operational continuity and efficiency. Manufacturing analytics and smart material flow enable data-driven decision-making and real-time tracking, while mobile applications enhance flexibility and accessibility, shaping a more intelligent and responsive production environment.
12 videos1 assignment
The Smart Factory revolutionizes manufacturing with advanced connectivity and technology, enhancing efficiency and agility. Through the Connected Factory, IIoT enables seamless integration and real-time data exchange, while Smart Energy Management and predictive maintenance optimize operations and sustainability. Industrial Remote Monitoring extends operational oversight beyond physical boundaries, ensuring continuity and rapid response, while augmented reality enhances visualization and maintenance procedures, shaping a more efficient and innovative manufacturing landscape.
14 videos1 assignment
