L&T EduTech
Digital Technology in Manufacturing Specialization
L&T EduTech

Digital Technology in Manufacturing Specialization

Digital Technology in Manufacturing. Introduction to Digital Technology and Smart Design for Manufacturing

Taught in English

Subject Matter Expert

Instructor: Subject Matter Expert

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Understanding the fundamental shift from conventional manufacturing to digital manufacturing, which has its roots in Industry 4.0

  • Discover CAD, simulation tools, and virtual prototyping for smart design and manufacturing in Digital Manufacturing

  • Understanding product life cycles, value chain management, and stakeholder coordination is crucial in digital manufacturing

  • Understanding Cyber-Physical Systems, Robotic Automation, IIoT, Cloud Computing, and AI enhances operational efficiency and digital transformation

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

April 2024

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from L&T EduTech
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Specialization - 3 course series

Digital Manufacturing: Introduction and Smart Design

Course 18 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Ability to use Computer-Aided Design and Manufacturing (CAD/CAM) principles to improve digital Design and Manufacturing
Category: Understanding the value of a digital infrastructure and cybersecurity measures
Category: Understand the factors driving digital change in Manufacturing
Category: Understand essential concepts such as Digital Thread, Digital Twin, and Industry 4.0 design principles
Category: Expertise in evaluating and improving production processes with advanced technology

Industry 4.0: PLM, Value Chain, and Smart Factory

Course 27 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Understanding of Manufacturing Workflow and integration into the Smart Factory concept
Category: Understand the Manufacturing processes using advanced technologies like IoT and Computer-Aided Technology
Category: Experience with in real-time data exchange, collaboration, and decision-making through ERP integration.
Category: Familiarity with Industry 4.0 technologies such as Robotics, AGVs, IIoT, and predictive maintenance
Category: Proficiency in Product Life Cycle and Value Chain Management concepts

CPS solution for Industries

Course 39 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Hands-on experience with ARM Cortex processors and STM Cube IDE
Category: Competence in programming Embedded C for CPS components
Category: Understanding of robotic arm design and control mechanisms
Category: Sensor integration skills for Industrial applications
Category: Proficiency in Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) fundamentals

Instructor

Subject Matter Expert
L&T EduTech
24 Courses15,868 learners

Offered by

L&T EduTech

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions