Free
National Taiwan University
Skills you'll gain: Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Marketing, Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Communication, Operations Research, Research and Design, Mathematics, Operations Management
4.8
(209 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Autodesk
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Strategy and Operations, Manufacturing Process Management, Design and Product, Process, Product Lifecycle, Product Development, Sustainability, Theoretical Computer Science
4.6
(3.3k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
University of Maryland, College Park
Skills you'll gain: Project Management, Computer Architecture, Strategy and Operations, User Experience, Human Computer Interaction, Research and Design, Problem Solving, Supply Chain and Logistics, Operations Management, Planning, Network Architecture, Design and Product, Computer Networking, Entrepreneurship, Leadership and Management, Product Design
4.0
(25 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
University of Colorado Boulder
Skills you'll gain: Market (Economics), Marketing, Network Architecture, Computer Architecture, Interactive Design, Internet Of Things, Security Engineering, Internet, Encryption, Computer Graphics, Human Computer Interaction, Computer Security Models, Market Analysis, Security, Computer Networking
4.7
(399 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Columbia University
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Algebra, Analysis, Applied Mathematics, Audit, BlockChain, Calculus, Euler'S Totient Function, FinTech, Finance, Investment Management, Leadership and Management, Linear Algebra, Machine Learning, Markov Model, Mathematical Optimization, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Modeling, Probability & Statistics, Risk Management
4.4
(58 reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
Columbia University
Skills you'll gain: Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Finance, Markov Model, BlockChain, FinTech, Probability & Statistics, Machine Learning, Calculus, Linear Algebra, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics
4.6
(41 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
University of Colorado Boulder
Skills you'll gain: Analytics, Big Data, Communication, Computational Thinking, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Security Models, Data Management, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Financial Analysis, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Leadership and Management, Machine Learning, Market Analysis, Marketing, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Network Architecture, Network Security, Planning, Project Management, Security, Security Engineering, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain and Logistics, Theoretical Computer Science, Virtual Reality
4.6
(544 reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
Google Cloud
Skills you'll gain: Network Architecture, Theoretical Computer Science, Cloud Storage, Computer Architecture, Data Visualization, Cloud Computing, Internet Of Things, Internet, Human Computer Interaction, Security Engineering, Web Development, Google Cloud Platform, Machine Learning, Software Framework, Distributed Computing Architecture, System Programming, Hardware Design, Computer Programming, Computer Networking, Computer Graphics, Interactive Design, Bigquery, Full-Stack Web Development, Network Security, Operating Systems, Dataflow, Microarchitecture
4.5
(2.5k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
Georgia Institute of Technology
Skills you'll gain: Change Management, Theoretical Computer Science, Leadership and Management, Research and Design, Applied Machine Learning, Entrepreneurship, Problem Solving, Algebra, Machine Learning, Mathematics, Computer Programming, Computational Thinking, Applied Mathematics
4.9
(649 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Amazon Web Services
Skills you'll gain: Computer Architecture, Network Architecture, Network Security, Cloud Computing, Security Engineering, Computer Graphics, Machine Learning, Distributed Computing Architecture, Human Computer Interaction, Computer Networking, Interactive Design
4.8
(13 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Industrial engineering is a discipline that combines industrial manufacturing and systems engineering concepts to help integrate systems with materials, people, equipment, information, and energy. Industrial engineering combines theories and principles of physics, social sciences, and mathematical sciences along with analysis and design concepts of engineering and manufacturing to come up with predictions about such systems. Industrial engineering provides improved efficiency for companies in developing new products, helps companies produce more products quickly, and helps companies reduce costs with new technologies. Industrial engineering gives engineers an education in both engineering and business and the opportunity to work in a wide range of businesses.
Learning industrial engineering can be a big bonus for someone interested in project management, project planning, procurement, and project risk management. You can take this knowledge and apply it to work-related processes like shortening work assembly times, streamlining manufacturing environments, and speeding up the delivery of products. Once you are adept in these areas, the core aspects of industrial engineering come more naturally in business processes.
Being an industrial engineer means you can work in careers like industrial engineering, systems analysis, manufacturing specialist, product engineer, and similar roles. There's a wide range of careers available for industrial engineers, as they combine the best of business and engineering, and productivity and quality improvement, into combined roles. Industrial engineering includes not only manufacturing careers, but also careers in service industries, healthcare, shipping and logistics business, technology, and more.
Taking online courses about industrial engineering can help you learn about the ways that engineers can apply their skills and talents in different industries. For example, you may learn industrial engineering from courses that focus on systems engineering, process engineering, or biomedical engineering in the automobile industry, the aeronautics industry, or the technology/IT industry.