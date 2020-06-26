About this Course

94,984 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Manchester

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(6,795 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Enzymes, Enzyme Discovery and Engineering

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 61 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Methods in Systems and Synthetic Biology

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 61 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Biochemical and Bioprocess Engineering

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 90 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Pharmaceuticals and Fine Chemicals

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 66 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INDUSTRIAL BIOTECHNOLOGY

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder