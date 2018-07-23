About this Course

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Stem Cells

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 34 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 2

2 hours to complete

How Do Stem Cells Work?

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 53 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week 3

2 hours to complete

Using Stem Cells to Study Disease

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 46 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week 4

2 hours to complete

Using Stem Cells to Treat Disease

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 34 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

