Profile

Dr. Zehra Dincer

Course Instructor

    Bio

    Dr. Zehra Dincer is a Stem Cell Educator at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. A native of Turkey, Zehra earned her Ph.D. in Biochemistry, Cell and Molecular Biology from the Weill Cornell School of Biomedical Sciences and the Sloan Kettering Institute in New York City. Her doctoral work focused on deriving precursors of sensory organs and pituitary hormones from human embryonic stem cells, and she holds a patent for one of her discoveries. Zehra has long mentored and tutored incoming graduate students and is a frequent participant in science education and outreach programs. As a frequent visitor to the Museum with her husband and two young children, Zehra is excited to share her love of stem cells with the wider community.

    Courses

    The Science of Stem Cells

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder