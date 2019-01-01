Dr. Zehra Dincer is a Stem Cell Educator at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. A native of Turkey, Zehra earned her Ph.D. in Biochemistry, Cell and Molecular Biology from the Weill Cornell School of Biomedical Sciences and the Sloan Kettering Institute in New York City. Her doctoral work focused on deriving precursors of sensory organs and pituitary hormones from human embryonic stem cells, and she holds a patent for one of her discoveries. Zehra has long mentored and tutored incoming graduate students and is a frequent participant in science education and outreach programs. As a frequent visitor to the Museum with her husband and two young children, Zehra is excited to share her love of stem cells with the wider community.