AD
Nov 27, 2020
Extremely informative course, I'm impressed by the examples and the research potential that stem cells provide. I'm also quite interested in finding out how these treatments will fare in the future.
MT
Sep 6, 2021
this course is very helpful for me it increases my knowledge and clear many concepts about regenerative therapy. Thank You all the researchers. it created interest in me in this stem cells research
By laura l•
Nov 25, 2019
I haven't finished yet, but I'm really enjoying the course. Mr Mazzoni is an excellent lecturer, explaining things such that even I understand. Plenty of pictures are worth thousands of words.
By Shuvayan D•
Jun 1, 2020
Such a nice course, I am 2nd year Biotechnology student and this course provides a lot of good insights to stem cell research.Not only these course is informative but also it discussed with practical problems faced by scientist in labs and clinics and ethical issues regarding them. Its a well constituted course. Thanks to all the Professors and specially Dr. Zehra Dincer.
By Iltimass G•
Apr 10, 2020
Amazing course! Not only does it teach you valuable information about stem cells, but also gives you a closer look to scientific research and what it's like to work as a scientist. Thank you!
By Iris I•
Jun 18, 2020
As much as I enjoyed the first 4 weeks (from their informative content to their ability to reflect the wide range of medical and therapeutic application of stem cells, albeit in a limited capacity which I will touch upon later on), the final week was very poorly designed. A panel of specialists that more or less agree with each other on nearly everything is not very enjoyable. Had it been better edited, as to cut out all the unnecessary blabber and banter had between the speakers, and thus, significantly shortened to only reflect key facts, I may have enjoyed and thus rated this course better.
The course does a good job at getting together researchers from various fields (week 1-4) but the truly interesting findings of their research, the ins-and-outs of the Science of stem cells itself, is found in the researchers' published papers (see the papers of Dr Andrew Sproul on AD and Dr Sally Temple on AMD). The course's title, 'The SCIENCE of Stem Cells' is a bit misleading - sure, the science is talked about and explained to some extent, but for me personally, it fell short as an educational course that resembled more an informative YouTube video series instead. Final verdict? Take this course if you want to get a very basic grasp of the science behind stem cells, but supplement your knowledge with further readings from published papers.
By Neeraj D•
Apr 25, 2020
Great Course!! Would recommend this to all who are curious to learn more about stem cells. The course is easy to follow and the extra reading material is very helpful. The course not on only teach you about the stem cell but also the current research approach to cure various diseases, brief overview of steps involved in clinical trials and ethical issues related to stem cell usage.
By Vaidehi S•
Apr 4, 2020
This course has been really useful for me to understand the concepts of what stem cells really are and to understand their potential to bring about revolutionary changes in the field of medicine.
By ANIRBAN G M•
Apr 9, 2020
I am very much thankful to the coursera group for introducing this course. The course was highly interesting and I got a lot of updated information from this course. I am specially thankful to the professors who taught the course really well. Also the introduction of the guest lectures and the discussion panel regarding the ethical issues helped me to understand the topic more clearly.Thank you everyone.
By Daffodils P•
Nov 10, 2020
Everything was very well discussed. I am glad I took this course because it made my knowledge about stem cells widen in both ethical and scientific aspects. Thank you so much for this opportunity.
By Donna R•
Sep 5, 2018
Excellent, well presented course. The content was difficult and I reviewed some of the videos several times, even with a science background. I highly recommend this!
By Adam G•
Mar 22, 2020
Honestly an awesome course. I'm 16 and I felt that a lot of the lectures were technical - but not to the extent where I was unable to follow. There was a nice balance between ideology and technicality. Brilliant lecturers, but I wished the experts for bioethics talked about their own views more instead of just the issues that arise from stem cells.
By Kashish-Anmol S•
May 7, 2020
Certainly a well-fleshed out course for stem-cell and developmental biology enthusiasts. The module on bioethics was especially eye-opening and certainly brought to light all the grey areas of stem cell research and how there are still many debatable questions that require answering.
By Ashley C D•
Nov 28, 2020
Extremely informative course, I'm impressed by the examples and the research potential that stem cells provide. I'm also quite interested in finding out how these treatments will fare in the future.
By Sonia S•
Jul 3, 2021
A good course for those genuinely interested in stem cells. You will definitely get to learn something more from this course. The objective based questions often cover the topics in video lectures.
By Shaugat k•
Jun 30, 2020
great experience from this course and i got a lot of knowledge about the iPS tech and stem cell development and how it is currently the important prospect for the next generation medical science
By Ch Y•
Sep 6, 2020
Everything in this course is a very well planned and research based approach towards the topic which leads students to think outside the box and encourages us to opt for research based learning.
By Rose A F•
Apr 24, 2020
I work primarily on BMSCs and the informations on embryonic stem cells - procedure on isolation up to policies - are a welcome update on what I should know on other stem cells.
By Swarn " Y S W•
Jan 7, 2019
Good. It'd be even better if a more advanced version was made available too. It'd be great if similar courses on other topics are produced as well, like CRISPR/Cas9.
By Skorentseva K•
Aug 13, 2020
Great course, but sometimes it can be too easy for people who are not new in the biology field :)
By Zuzana R•
Jun 29, 2018
I must admit I was deeply saddened and partialy disgusted by the way authors of this course perceive the ethics of the stem cells research. While discussing over and over the moral status of an embryo, which is a blop of cells, they all work on daily basis with living creatures, suffering and dying under their hands, and none of them seemed concerned about this.
By Jumana J•
Jan 20, 2021
This course have thought me a lot. Although I had taken courses related to stem cells in my master degree of Cardiovascular science but I find it very useful to take this course in addition as the material is very organised, it brought many aspects from history and how can we use stem cells in future. I recommend this course to anyone who is interested in stem cells and to researcher who want to be uptodate with the present and future research in science of stem cells. Thank you Coursera and the American Museum of natural history for organising this excellent course.
By Jonna U•
Sep 22, 2021
The course is educational and very entertaining. I now get what those outrageous scifi flicks based their stories on. I am amazed how those movie plots are not far from the truth. I wanted to watch every video from this course over and over. This has the best demo so far. It discussed how stem cell research started and how it is today. They also talked about the challenges the discipline is facing today. I would recommend this to everyone especially those who are interested in science. I was fascinated the whole time I was studying. They did a great job with this.
By Abhisekh C•
Jun 13, 2020
The course is very much interesting and the course instructor Dr. Zehren Dincer has coordinated the course very well. She has explained very nicely about the definition of stem cells and types of stem cells. Apart from that, she has delivered a nice interview session for bioethics of stem cells and also put forward her opinion on the legal issue of stem cells in US. How did the US federal funding limit the embryonic stem cell research as per the opinion of former President George W. Bush in US? This part has also explained by the scientific delegates very well.
By Sartaj J•
Sep 9, 2021
As a rising college freshman whose life mission is to find a cure for ALS one day, I absolutely loved this course. For all students interested in pursuing disease-related medical research at some point in their lives, this course is a very worthwhile first step to develop a baseline intellectual foundation in the field of stem cells--a field brimming not only with potential, but viable potential. A big thanks to Dr. Zehra Dincer for putting together this wonderful course!
By Michael M•
Oct 31, 2020
A good course for those who wish to gain a basic understanding of stem cell function and the research being done. You'll learn concepts and some new terminology, but it isn't overwhelmingly technical. Besides the science you'll also learn about the conflicting ethics surrounding such research and its present and future application. Ultimately, you'll come away with lots of questions and that a good thing: the best courses stimulate thought and encourage you to learn more.
By MAYANK B•
May 9, 2020
I am really grateful to the team for creating such a wonderful course on Stem Cells. This course is complete in itself and has provided me with an immense knowledge in the filed. The course has impacted me such that Stem Cells Study has been added as one of my favourites topics for further studies in research. I would also like to specially mention about Dr. Esteban Mazzoni about his creativeness in explaining the concepts lucidly. I really enjoyed the course !