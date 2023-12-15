This Specialization is intended for individuals seeking to understand how the nervous system controls muscle forces that drive movement. Through three courses, you will learn how to distinguish the role of different parts of the nervous system in producing movement, which inform the development of interventions that can improve and restore movement capabilities. The skills and understanding you have developed throughout "The Science of Movement" sequence will undoubtedly prove valuable as you navigate your chosen path. We hope that this course sequence has ignited a passion for understanding and studying the science of movement within you!
Applied Learning Project
Each of the three courses has four modules with 2-5 lessons in each module. Each lesson has a practice quiz and each module has a graded quiz. The quizzes comprise 6-20 multiple-choice questions with 5 options that are intended to provide additional learning opportunities.