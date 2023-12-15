University of Colorado Boulder
The Science of Movement Specialization
Develop a basic science understanding of movement!. Master the neuromuscular factors that establish movement capabilities in health and disease.

Taught in English

Roger Enoka

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

3 months at 20 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Be able to explain how the nervous system controls the muscle forces that drive movement

  • Distinguish the role of different parts of the nervous system in producing movement.

  • Develop interventions that can improve and restore movement capabilities

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

December 2023

Movements Are Controlled By Muscle Forces

Course 18 hours

What you'll learn

  • To describe the generation and transmission of the activation signal.

  • To explain the translation of the activation signal into muscle force.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Control of muscle force
Category: Generation and recording of activation signals
Category: Transformation of an activation signal into muscle force
Category: Electrical properties of excitable membranes
Category: Contractile properties of motor units

Fundamental Neural Pathways For Movement

Course 29 hours

What you'll learn

  • To evaluate the role of sensory feedback in the performance of movement.

  • To differentiate the neural networks that generate reflexes, automatic behaviors, and voluntary actions.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Sensory modulation of activation signals
Category: Control of locomotion
Category: Spinal Cord Physiology
Category: Reflex pathways
Category: Control of movement by the brain

Movement Capabilities Depend on Neuromuscular Properties

Course 311 hours

What you'll learn

  • Distinguish between the adjustments and adaptations that are responsible for changes in neuromuscular function.

  • Evaluate the strategies used in rehabilitation to recover from damage to the neuromuscular system.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Declines during healthy aging
Category: Sensorimotor control of movement
Category: Adaptations with speed training
Category: Neural plasticity
Category: Fatigue and fatiguability

