Roger M. Enoka completed undergraduate training in physical education at the University of Otago in New Zealand (1968-1970) prior to obtaining an MS degree in biomechanics and a PhD in kinesiology from the University of Washington in Seattle (1974-1981). He subsequently held faculty positions in the Department of Exercise and Sport Science and the Department of Physiology at the University of Arizona in Tucson (1981-1993) and the Department of Biomedical Engineering at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation (1993-1996). He is currently professor in the Department of Integrative Physiology (1996-present). He also has adjoint appointments as professor in the Department of Medicine (Geriatrics) and the Department of Neurology at the Anschutz Medical Campus of the University of Colorado Denver. The overall goal of his research is to study the neuromuscular determinants of motor function in health and disease. Current themes in his laboratory include: (1) the consequences of age-associated adaptations in neuromuscular properties on manual dexterity and walking performance; (2) the capacity of treatment with electrical stimulation to improve mobility and dexterity in persons with multiple sclerosis.