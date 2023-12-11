Movement Capabilities Depend on Neuromuscular Properties is the third course of the specialization "Science of Movement".
Get ready to delve into the fascinating world of how our neuromuscular properties shape our movement capabilities in various contexts. In this course, we will explore the intricate association between our nervous system and muscles, and how they work together to determine our physical performance, adaptability, and recovery. Due to the critical role of the nervous system in human movement, the third course will examine how changes that occur with exercise training, healthy aging, and rehabilitation interventions can often be explained in terms of the adaptive capabilities of the nervous system. The first part of the third course describes the changes that take place in the neuromuscular system during fatiguing contractions, a type of strength training known as speed training, and during healthy aging. The second part of the course examines the role of the central nervous system in producing voluntary actions and the neurorehabilitation strategies that are used to recover from damage it experiences. By the end of this course, you will have gained a comprehensive understanding of how neuromuscular properties influence our movement capabilities. You will appreciate the complex interplay between our nervous system and muscles, and how they adapt and respond to different stimuli and challenges. Whether you are interested in sports science, physical therapy, or simply curious about the factors that influence our movement abilities, this course will provide you with valuable insights and knowledge.