University of Colorado Boulder
Movement Capabilities Depend on Neuromuscular Properties
University of Colorado Boulder

Movement Capabilities Depend on Neuromuscular Properties

This course is part of The Science of Movement Specialization

Taught in English

Roger Enoka

Instructor: Roger Enoka

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

11 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Distinguish between the adjustments and adaptations that are responsible for changes in neuromuscular function.

  • Evaluate the strategies used in rehabilitation to recover from damage to the neuromuscular system.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

13 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

11 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the The Science of Movement Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

The first module in this course examines fatigue as an example of the types of adjustments in neuromuscular activity that can be observed during physical activity. The module emphasizes the distinction between fatigue and fatiguability, distinguishes two domains of fatiguability, and provides examples of performance characteristics that influence both fatigue and fatiguability.

What's included

13 videos3 quizzes

The second module in this course focuses on strength training as an example of the adaptations in neuromuscular function that can be elicited with training interventions. The module describes a range of training protocols and loading techniques that can be used to increase muscle strength and the types of adaptations in neuromuscular function that are responsible for the strength gains.

What's included

10 videos3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

The third module in this course discusses the adaptations in neuromuscular function that occur during healthy aging. Although many attributes of physical function decline with advancing age, there is huge variability in these changes among older adults. The module examines the types and functional consequences of the adaptations exhibited by older adults.

What's included

12 videos4 quizzes

The final module in this course evaluates the recovery capacity of the central nervous system after it has been damaged. We distinguish between the changes that occur in the peripheral and central nervous systems and discuss the rehabilitation strategies used to improve neuromuscular function in three clinical conditions.

What's included

7 videos3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Roger Enoka
University of Colorado Boulder
3 Courses618 learners

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Recommended if you're interested in Basic Science

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Basic Science? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions