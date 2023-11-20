University of Colorado Boulder
Fundamental Neural Pathways For Movement
University of Colorado Boulder

Fundamental Neural Pathways For Movement

This course is part of The Science of Movement Specialization

Taught in English

Roger Enoka

Instructor: Roger Enoka

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

9 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • To evaluate the role of sensory feedback in the performance of movement.

  • To differentiate the neural networks that generate reflexes, automatic behaviors, and voluntary actions.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

November 2023

Assessments

11 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

9 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the The Science of Movement Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

In first module for this course you will learn how generation of the activation signals required for movement can involve different parts of the nervous system. The discussion begins with the simplest neural pathways: those involving reflexes.

What's included

11 videos3 quizzes

The second module of this course establishes that despite the simplicity of the spinal reflex pathways, the responses can be modulated across conditions and by training interventions.

What's included

10 videos3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

The third module of this course explains how the central nervous system generates automatic behaviors, such as locomotion. These behaviors are produced by rhythmic activation signals. You will learn that these signals are constrained by the biomechanical requirements for the movement. They are modulated by the information received by the central nervous system from sensory receptors, and they are controlled by different parts of the brain.

What's included

8 videos3 quizzes

The final module explains that although the locomotor rhythm is produced by networks in the spinal cord, these networks are activated and modulated by inputs from peripheral sensory receptors and descending pathways from supraspinal centers.

What's included

7 videos2 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Roger Enoka
University of Colorado Boulder
3 Courses615 learners

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Recommended if you're interested in Basic Science

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Basic Science? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions