University of Colorado Boulder
Movements Are Controlled By Muscle Forces
Roger Enoka

8 hours (approximately)
  • To describe the generation and transmission of the activation signal.

  • To explain the translation of the activation signal into muscle force.

November 2023

There are 4 modules in this course

This week you will be introduced to this course and get started right away with discovering how the nervous system generates and transmits the activation signal needed by muscles to perform movement. You will learn that this ability depends critically on the electrical properties of neurons.

In the second week of this course you will learn about the transmission of the electrical activation signal from the nervous system to muscle and how to measure and interpret the resulting activation of muscle. In addition, we will discuss a transport system that moves organelles and proteins away from and toward the soma of a neuron and the functional significance of these actions.

The third week of the first course establishes the motor unit as the final common pathway between the nervous system and muscle. We will also compare the contracile properties of motor units and emphasize that it is not possible to identify distinct types of motor units even though muscle fibers can be classified into three types.

The final week for this course examines the strategies used by the nervous system to control muscle force, the influence of muscle design on the force it generates, and the types of muscle contractions used during voluntary actions.

