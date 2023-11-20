Movements Are Controlled By Muscle Forces is the first course of the specialization "Science of Movement".
In this course, we will delve into the mechanisms by which our nervous system communicates with our muscles, allowing us to perform a wide range of coordinated movements with precision. Whether you are a fitness enthusiast, a sports coach, a medical student, or simply curious about the inner workings of your body, this course will provide you with a comprehensive understanding of how the nervous system plays a vital role in enabling our muscles to produce movements. The discussion begins with an explanation of how the activation signal is generated by neurons and then transmitted to targeted muscles. You will learn how the nervous system provides muscles with the activation signals needed to perform movement. You will learn about the contractile properties of motor units and how the force produced by a muscle depends on the amount of motor unit activity. By the end of this course, you will have gained a deep understanding of the intricate relation between the nervous system and muscle activation. You will be equipped with knowledge that can be applied to various fields, such as exercise prescription, sports performance, physical therapy, and neurology.