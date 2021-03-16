About this Course

What you will learn

  • Explain how the body maintains control of cells and how loss of control can lead to cancer.

  • Describe how energy is passed through the biosphere and why (most) of life is dependent on the sun.

  • Explain the basics of genetics, including epigenetics, and how each relates to our phenotype. 

  • Describe at least three different genetic technologies currently impact society and give pro and against arguments for each. 

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Cells Gone Wild: Cancer

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 18 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Energy: From The Sun to Your Granola Bar

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 19 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Mom Genes: DNA, Genetics, and Parenthood

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 22 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Oh, Brave New World

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 18 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

