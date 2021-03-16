In this course, we will explore the smaller side of biology: molecular biology. We’ll cover basic topics including cell biology and how cells can go “rogue” and turn into cancer, how energy from the sun is transferred to fuel our bodies, basics of genetics and inheritance, and genetic technologies. At the end of this course, we will discuss ethical and moral implications of several exciting and new genetic technologies.
Explain how the body maintains control of cells and how loss of control can lead to cancer.
Describe how energy is passed through the biosphere and why (most) of life is dependent on the sun.
Explain the basics of genetics, including epigenetics, and how each relates to our phenotype.
Describe at least three different genetic technologies currently impact society and give pro and against arguments for each.
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Cells Gone Wild: Cancer
In this module, we will explore cell biology with particular attention to one application of cell biology: cancer.
Energy: From The Sun to Your Granola Bar
In this module, we will discuss energy, including why the plants are the basis for (most) of life on earth. We will also examine how we can harness these fundamental biochemical reactions for making certain foods and beverages, such as bread and beer.
Mom Genes: DNA, Genetics, and Parenthood
In this module, we will explore the basics of genetics, including a discussion of epigenetics.
Oh, Brave New World
In this module, we will explore new genetic technologies, with a particular eye to the ethical and moral implications of these technologies.
the course was thoroughly awesome and it covered almost all the basics of biology at initial stage.
It was very interesting and everything was presented in an easy-to-understand way. Many topics were introduced that are important to know and think about in my opinion. Great course!
I have learned a lot from this course and I definitely recommend !!
One of the assignments included reading a NY Times article that required a subscription. Reading materials should be available to users without paywall.
Where have you experienced biology today? Journey through the science of life through the lens of our daily lives. This specialization is intended to bridge the gap between traditional biology classes and the practical biology knowledge needed in the real world. In each module, a different biological concept is examined and related to some real-world issues or experiences in an effort to demonstrate why the science of life matters to your everyday experience. Content includes subjects typically covered in introductory biology classes like ecology and genetics as well as unique interdisciplinary topics such as the relationship between the arts and biology.
