SL
Feb 17, 2022
It was very interesting and everything was presented in an easy-to-understand way. Many topics were introduced that are important to know and think about in my opinion. Great course!
HF
Sep 14, 2021
really informative and interesting and not tedious at all. all the notes were comprehensive and the quizzes were fun to do. peer-checking was was a good experience as well!
By Marie N B•
Nov 25, 2020
I've learned everything at ease with the help of the videos, readings, and quizzes!
By Andy W•
Nov 24, 2020
I learned a lot of truth conecpts to improve myself.
By Haniya F•
Sep 15, 2021
really informative and interesting and not tedious at all. all the notes were comprehensive and the quizzes were fun to do. peer-checking was was a good experience as well!
By Prarthana S•
Nov 8, 2020
Excellent course . Great instructor
By Jennifer L•
Nov 25, 2021
One of the assignments included reading a NY Times article that required a subscription. Reading materials should be available to users without paywall.
By Signe L•
Feb 18, 2022
It was very interesting and everything was presented in an easy-to-understand way. Many topics were introduced that are important to know and think about in my opinion. Great course!
By HENOKH C P•
Jan 12, 2022
This course is great to understand basically to beginner about basic biology, like cells and genetics.
By Shakir U•
Oct 21, 2021
the course was thoroughly awesome and it covered almost all the basics of biology at initial stage.
By negin b•
Nov 21, 2021
It was useful and amazing thank you
By Cyrene E C L•
Nov 4, 2020
I've learned so much! thank you.
By NANDITA G•
Nov 27, 2020
awesome and knowledgeable
By Dr. P M B•
Nov 22, 2021
very usefull thank you
By 121910308008-Sarath C•
Jul 30, 2021
nice course
By Miguel Á M S M•
Mar 31, 2021
excellent
By 121910304030 D B•
Nov 21, 2021
good
By Leigh L•
Mar 17, 2021
I have learned a lot from this course and I definitely recommend !!
By Creatoria•
May 21, 2022
It is good but without upgrade version I cannot give the quizes and all, rather check on that. Otherwise, thank you :D
By Omileye A•
Jan 11, 2021
The instructor is brilliant, but it was a nightmare trying to get my Peer Graded assignments marked. Just so you know peer graded assignments are graded by people, like you who have enrolled on the course. If your assignment does not graded on time, your date of completion gets pushed further and further back and that means you pay more and more money. There is no one from Coursera to contact and so if you have a problem you are stuck. I had to search for the instructors contact details and eventually found her on Facebook! Just glad this is done and over. Would I take it again, maybe for the content but not for any other reason, it gave me way too many sleepless nights!