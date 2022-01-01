- Explain the relationship between biology and other disciplines
- Apply biology everywhere principles and mindset to the classroom
- Relate and apply biology content to real world issues and daily life
Apply concepts such as cell biology, conservation, and genetics to your daily life
Relate parts of your daily experiences to biology
Identify and explain current biological issues in today’s society
Relate the study of biology to other fields, such as business, art, and chemistry
Learners will complete assessments that allow them to apply the biology everywhere lens to their daily lives. For educators interested in teaching with a biology everywhere pedagogy, an optional honors track is available that focuses on how to apply biology everywhere principles in your own classroom. By completing the Honors Track, you are eligible to receive graduate credit from the University of Colorado Boulder.
No prior experience required.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Biology Everywhere Foundations
In this course, we will explore the nature of science and biology. We will discuss what the “biology everywhere” philosophy means and the history of the “biology everywhere” project. We will also discuss what science (and biology) are as a discipline of inquiry and how chemistry is foundational to understanding biology.
The Little Stuff: Energy, Cells, and Genetics
In this course, we will explore the smaller side of biology: molecular biology. We’ll cover basic topics including cell biology and how cells can go “rogue” and turn into cancer, how energy from the sun is transferred to fuel our bodies, basics of genetics and inheritance, and genetic technologies. At the end of this course, we will discuss ethical and moral implications of several exciting and new genetic technologies.
The Big Stuff: Evolution and Ecology
In this course, we will explore how evolution works to generate new species, the wide variety of life on earth. We will also touch on the importance of biodiversity for the overall health of our planet, and for our well being as humans. Then we will discuss ecology and the interconnectedness of life and touch on one big ecological issue in today’s society, conservation.
Specialty Topics: Biology Across Disciplines
In this course, we will explore the applicability and relationship of biology to the arts, business, and psychology. First, we’ll discuss art as a foundational practice to biology and how biology as a science can explain how we interact with the arts, in particular, our experiences making and listening to music. Next, we will discuss the business of biology and how research is funded and the process of clinical trials and human subjects research. Then we will examine two topics at the interface of psychology and biology: (1) human development from conception to adulthood, and (2) how cognition influences how we make decisions about biological issues and best practices for evaluating biological evidence in light of what we know about how we use evidence to make decisions. We will close with a discussion of education and why evidence-based education is important for promoting overall science literacy.
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
