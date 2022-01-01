About this Specialization

Where have you experienced biology today? Journey through the science of life through the lens of our daily lives. This specialization is intended to bridge the gap between traditional biology classes and the practical biology knowledge needed in the real world. In each module, a different biological concept is examined and related to some real-world issues or experiences in an effort to demonstrate why the science of life matters to your everyday experience. Content includes subjects typically covered in introductory biology classes like ecology and genetics as well as unique interdisciplinary topics such as the relationship between the arts and biology. Learners may be interested in reading Biology Everywhere: How the Science of Life Matters to Everyday Life by Dr. Melanie Peffer while completing the course.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course 1

Course 1

Biology Everywhere Foundations

4.5
stars
127 ratings
29 reviews
Course 2

Course 2

The Little Stuff: Energy, Cells, and Genetics

4.6
stars
53 ratings
18 reviews
Course 3

Course 3

The Big Stuff: Evolution and Ecology

4.6
stars
21 ratings
2 reviews
Course 4

Course 4

Specialty Topics: Biology Across Disciplines

University of Colorado Boulder

