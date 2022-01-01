Berklee College of Music
Music is a form of art and cultural expression that relies on sound. When you make music, you use instruments or vocals—or both—to express ideas and feelings. Making music relies on pitch, dynamics, and rhythm, which is what makes it different from speech or random sounds. With music, you can tell a story, declare your feelings, make a political statement, or simply create sounds that are enjoyable or artistic. Musicians can make music individually or in groups. The word "music" can also apply to the written symbols that guide musicians in playing instruments or vocals.
When you learn music, especially at an early age, it can help your intellectual development. Even in adulthood, music helps keeps your brain active and aids your memory, verbal skills, and cognitive function. There are other health benefits to music, from the reduction of stress and anxiety to a boost to your immune system. Music helps you learn discipline when you practice, boosts your confidence as you play it, and helps you strengthen your creativity. And making music can be fun too.
Whether or not you pursue a career in music, the intellectual and cognitive benefits of playing music can enhance your performance at any type of work you pursue. Learning an instrument teaches you precision, and music, in general, can help you think and act creatively. Playing music with others helps you understand and practice effective teamwork, and performing in front of others gives you opportunities to move out of your comfort zone. And you can enjoy the stress relief benefits of music as a way to unwind at the end of the day. If you're interested in pursuing a career in music, you'll obviously have to have a background in it as well.
When you study music with online courses on Coursera, you can learn about classical music to rock 'n' roll. You can learn about music production, music theory, how to play guitar, and being a singer-songwriter. You can also find courses about the business side of music if that's one of your career goals. Online courses on Coursera let you explore what people like to hear and why, music for wellness, music education, and a lot more.