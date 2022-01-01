- Audio Production
- Audio Recording
- Music
- Sound Design
- Audio Editing
- Music Making
- File Management
- Ableton
- MIDI programming
- Create an electronic composition
- Create custom synthesizer patches
- Manipulate preset patches
Electronic Music Production Specialization
Create Musical Compositions With Your Computer. Learn the tools and techniques to create professional sounding music.
Offered By
What you will learn
The nature of sound and how natural sound is transformed into an electronic signal that we can record
How to record, edit, and mix live instruments and MIDI in Ableton Live
How to create custom sounds using a synthesizer and how to integrate those custom sounds for your musical compositions
How to record, edit, mix, and add effects to vocal tracks for your electronic music productions
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
In the first course of this specialization, The Technology of Music Production, you will be asked to create a presentation on a topic of your choice. Next, you will produce and record original music using real instruments, MIDI, custom synth patches, and effects such as equalization, compression, and reverb.
Learners should have some basic knowledge about musical concepts and structure. No prior electronic music knowledge is required.
Learners should have some basic knowledge about musical concepts and structure. No prior electronic music knowledge is required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
The Technology of Music Production
Learn about the music production process—including recording, editing, and mixing—and the tools available to you to create contemporary music on your computer.
Introduction to Ableton Live
The new version of Introduction to Ableton Live featuring Ableton Live 10 will launch on April 20!
Creating Sounds for Electronic Music
What you’ll achieve:
Electronic Music Performance Techniques
From the Moog analog synthesizers in the 1960s to the contemporary usage of computers, performance controllers, and mobile devices, Electronic Digital Instruments (EDIs) have long been capable of offering artists a new range of musical expression. In this one-of-a-kind course, you'll learn the essential skills you need to perform on an EDI.
Offered by
Berklee College of Music
Berklee College of Music was founded on the revolutionary principle that the best way to prepare students for careers in music is through the study and practice of contemporary music. For more than half a century, the college has evolved to reflect the state of the art of music and the music business. Berklee serves distance learners worldwide through its award-winning online extension school, Berklee Online.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.