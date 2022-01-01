About this Specialization

In the Electronic Music Production specialization, you will learn the tricks of the trade to create high-quality, professional sounding music. You’ll begin by learning about the nature of sound and how a signal flows through a home studio setup. Additionally, you’ll learn how to create your own custom musical sounds through music synthesis. You’ll explore how to record MIDI and real instruments into the flexible and agile Digital Audio Workstation, Ableton Live. You’ll also learn to professionally record, produce, edit, and mix a vocal track with the Grammy-winning producer, Prince Charles Alexander.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

The Technology of Music Production

4.8
stars
923 ratings
294 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Introduction to Ableton Live

4.8
stars
1,061 ratings
333 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Creating Sounds for Electronic Music

4.7
stars
244 ratings
74 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Electronic Music Performance Techniques

4.0
stars
22 ratings
9 reviews

Berklee College of Music

