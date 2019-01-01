Profile

Loudon Stearns

Assistant Professor

    Bio

    Loudon Stearns is an associate professor in the Contemporary Writing & Production department at Berklee College of Music, where he teaches students to be self-sufficient music producers capable of working in professional situations. Programming computers from a young age, engineering in numerous venues, composing music for visuals and performing with a laptop have all given Loudon a unique perspective on music through the lens of technology. This perspective is shared with the world through his YouTube channel and through Berklee Online where he authored and currently teaches the courses Advanced Music Production with Ableton Live and Composing and Producing Electronic Music.

    Courses

    Proyecto final de Músico moderno

    Introducción a la producción de música

    The Technology of Music Production

    Creating Sounds for Electronic Music

    Music Production Capstone

    Produção final do músico moderno

    A tecnologia da produção musical

