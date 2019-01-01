Loudon Stearns is an associate professor in the Contemporary Writing & Production department at Berklee College of Music, where he teaches students to be self-sufficient music producers capable of working in professional situations. Programming computers from a young age, engineering in numerous venues, composing music for visuals and performing with a laptop have all given Loudon a unique perspective on music through the lens of technology. This perspective is shared with the world through his YouTube channel and through Berklee Online where he authored and currently teaches the courses Advanced Music Production with Ableton Live and Composing and Producing Electronic Music.